SMC to start Bulacan airport development in 2025

MANILA, Philippines — Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. (SMC) targets to start airport development works at its P740-billion international gateway project in Bulacan next year.

SMC said in a recent analysts’ presentation that land development and ground improvement works are ongoing and progressing well for the New Manila International Airport (NMIA) project.

At present, progress for the land development works is at 77 percent, the company said.

Airport development works, meanwhile, are estimated to commence in 2025, according to SMC.

SMC’s 2,500-hectare NMIA project will feature at least four parallel runways, a world class terminal and a modern and interlinked infrastructure network that includes expressways and railways.

As part of the company’s nature-based solutions to building the NMIA project in Bulacan, SMC subsidiary San Miguel Aerocity Inc. recently inaugurated its “Saribuhay sa Dampalit” project in Barangay Pamarawan, Malolos which serves as the Philippines’ first biodiversity offset program.

It aims to balance development efforts with environmental preservation, support local livelihoods and address flooding issues in Bulacan’s flood-prone areas.

The pilot biodiversity offset program site in Pamarawan covers 40 hectares with plans to expand to 800 hectares of offset sites across various areas.

SMC also leads the consortium that won the contract to modernize the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Given the potential synergies, SMC expects to enhance operational efficiencies, reduce costs and optimize flight schedules, contributing to a more connected and accessible Philippines poised for future growth.

“Our vision is to create an integrated airport network that not only improves the travel experience but also supports sustainable economic growth and elevates the Philippines as a prime hub for tourism, business and investment in the region,” SMC president and CEO Ramon Ang earlier said.