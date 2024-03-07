^

Business

NFA mulls hike in selling price

Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas - The Philippine Star
March 7, 2024 | 12:00am
NFA mulls hike in selling price
Workers unload sacks of rice at a warehouse in Tondo, Manila on February 24, 2024.
Ernie Penaredondo / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — The National Food Authority (NFA) is considering raising its selling price of rice to as much as P36 per kilogram to recover its costs and keep profit margins after it increased its palay buying price last year.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. confirmed to The STAR that such a proposal is on the table and he is studying it “carefully.”

“I have to study this carefully but for now for sure there is a need to increase [the selling price] because the [buying] price of palay increased,” Laurel said in a recent interview.

Laurel, who is also chairman of the NFA Council, said raising the NFA’s mandated selling price is “tricky” since it must take into consideration the price movements of both palay and rice in the market.

The NFA Council is the agency’s highest policy-making body.

Highly-placed sources told The STAR that the council is considering the increase of the state-run agency’s mandated rice selling price to between P32 per kilogram and P36 per kilogram.

At present, the NFA sells its rice stocks to agencies involved in calamity and relief operations at P23 per kilogram and P25 per kilogram depending on the quality.

Sources said the proposal came from the NFA management last year after the agency’s effective buying price of palay was increased to P23 per kilogram from P19 per kilogram.

The NFA’s total costs for the sale of rice is around P41.5 per kilogram while its gross revenue is around P55.2 per kilogram, resulting in a gross income of P13.7 per kilogram, according to sources.

The NFA gets an annual subsidy, currently at P9 billion, from the national government to cover some of its costs, particularly the procurement of palay.

Keeping the NFA’s mandated selling price at P25 per kilogram might “erode” the agency’s net profit per sale, resulting in a possibility of ending this year with a break-even bottom line, sources said.

A higher NFA selling price would mean that government agencies like the Department of Social Welfare and Development that get rice stocks from the NFA would have to pay more, Raul Montemayor of Federation of Free Farmers said.

“They have to at least recover their costs, because if they buy at P23 per kilogram, the palay cost of their rice will be P38.33 per kilogram without including storage, freight, overhead and other costs,” Montemayor said.

Senen Reyes of the University of Asia and the Pacific (UA&P) cautioned, however, that increasing the NFA’s rice selling price could send a signal that may influence private traders to increase their selling price as well.

Reyes noted that at times private traders track the price movements of the NFA and factor it in in their selling prices.

“The signal that gets to the market is that we will increase our retail prices. If it is around P32 to P36 per kilogram, the retail prices of private traders might reach P60 per kilogram,” Reyes, the executive director of the UA&P’s Center for Food and Agri Business, told The STAR.

vuukle comment

NFA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DTI eyes completion of ITA IRR by March 19

DTI eyes completion of ITA IRR by March 19

By Catherine Talavera | 5 days ago
The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is hoping to complete the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the Internet...
Business
fbtw
DTI eyes development of e-commerce trustmark

DTI eyes development of e-commerce trustmark

By Catherine Talavera | 5 days ago
“The trustmark shall signify that the products, goods or services sold online can be trustworthy, provided that symbol,...
Business
fbtw
2GO powers logistics needs of online sellers in Centarl Luzon

2GO powers logistics needs of online sellers in Centarl Luzon

By Catherine Talavera | 6 days ago
2GO, the logistics and solutions company of the SM Group, has partnered with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to...
Business
fbtw
The bill to increase the national minimum wage

The bill to increase the national minimum wage

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 1 day ago
Preface to today’s column: I spoke before the House Committee on Labor and Employment on the above subject using but...
Business
fbtw
Bezos dethrones Musk to reclaim title of world's richest man

Bezos dethrones Musk to reclaim title of world's richest man

1 day ago
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos took back his spot as the world's richest man on Monday, dethroning Elon Musk on the Bloomberg Billionaires...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Addressing the water crisis

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 5 hours ago
The threat of El Niño looms on the horizon, threatening to worsen the already strained water resources of the Philippines. T
Business
fbtw

Metro Pacific doubles net earnings in 2023

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 5 hours ago
Pangilinan-led conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. is investing P140 billion for capital expenditures in its first full year as a private company, picking up confidence from its performance in 2023.
Business
fbtw
Landbank, BOC streamline payment system

Landbank, BOC streamline payment system

By Lousie Maureen Simeon | 5 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs and the Land Bank of the Philippines have teamed up to facilitate a digital payment scheme for various...
Business
fbtw
MGen, Aboitiz take over Chromite Gas Holdings

MGen, Aboitiz take over Chromite Gas Holdings

By Patrick Miguel | 5 hours ago
Pangilinan-led Meralco PowerGen Corp. has partnered with Aboitiz-owned Therma NatGas Power Inc to take over Chromite Gas...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with