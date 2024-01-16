SEC updates and compliance for 2024

To update organizations on these important changes, the Center for Global Best Practices will host an SEC-accredited webinar entitled, New Year SEC updates and compliance to be held from 1:30 to 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31 via Zoom.

MANILA, Philippines — The implementing rules and regulations of the Revised Corporation Code of the Philippines that took effect on Feb. 23, 2019 has been released by the Securities and Exchange Commission through memorandum circulars (MCs).

To update organizations on these important changes, the Center for Global Best Practices will host an SEC-accredited webinar entitled, New Year SEC updates and compliance to be held from 1:30 to 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31 via Zoom.

This executive briefing is done annually to update all board directors, management, corporate secretaries, compliance officers, lawyers, accountants, business consultants and other stakeholders of corporations. It is your business to know the new regulations, changes in the rules to help you in your compliance, in structuring deals, and to avoid the legal pitfalls when making decisions in the board or management level when doing business and investing in the Philippines.

For this training, it will comprehensively discuss all the 2023 SEC Memorandum Circulars, provide interpretation and guidance on regulations that are still relevant, and recent jurisprudence affecting all corporations in the Philippines.

Learn from lawyer Justina Callangan who is the former director of the Corporate Governance and Finance Department of the SEC. Her responsibilities included the supervision of companies that are covered by new various Codes of Corporate Governance. She is a director (representing the public sector) of the Securities Investors Protection Fund, Inc. and an independent director of AIB Money Market Mutual Fund, Inc. and Orix Metro Leasing and Finance Corporation of the Metro Bank Group. She also serves as independent director of three publicly-listed firms. She is also a consultant of Divina Law and ASA Philippines Foundation, a microfinance NGO.

CGBP is an accredited training provider of the SEC; Governance Commission for GOCCs; Supreme Court for MCLE; BSP’s Anti-Money Laundering Council, DILG-Local Government Academy; Civil Service Commission; and other regulatory agencies.

For details and a complete list of SEC-accredited and other Best Practices programs, visit www.cgbp.org. You may also call Manila lines (+63 2) 8556-8968 / 69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148 / 59.