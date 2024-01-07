LIST: Flights canceled on January 7

Airplanes are seen at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on May 16, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Sunday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due to bad weather.

In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of CebGo to and from Surigao have been grounded due to unfavorable weather condition.

State weather bureau PAGASA reported that shear Line affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and Visayas while Northeast Monsoon is affecting the rest of Luzon.

Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Quezon, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur are expected to experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the shear line and easterlies.

Here are the canceled flights as of 10:20 a.m.:

CebGo (DG)

DG 6881 - Manila to Surigao

DG 6882 - Surigao to Manila

— Rosette Adel