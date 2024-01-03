^

Business

Philippines' outstanding debt balloons to P14.51 trillion

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 3, 2024 | 6:20pm
Philippines' outstanding debt balloons to P14.51 trillion
Stock photo of a peso money bill.
Philstar.com / Jovannie Lambayan, File

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ outstanding debt climbed to a record of P14.51 trillion as of the end of November 2023 due to the net issuance of domestic securities, the Bureau of Treasury (BTr) said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the national treasury said that the debt stock increased by P27.92 billion where 30.91% are from external debts while 69.09% are from domestic borrowings.

The end-November debt level was 0.19% percent higher than the P14.48 trillion in October 2023.

The country’s domestic debt at the end of November posted a total of P10.02 trillion which is 1.23% higher than the previous month’s P9.9 trillion. 

The BoT attributed the increase in domestic debt to the net issuance of government securities worth P171.091 billion while principal payments amounted to P45.14 billion, which resulted in net payments of P125.95 billion.

The treasury also said that the rise in debt was somewhat reduced by about P3.87 billion, as the Philippine peso strengthened and had an impact on domestically held foreign currency-denominated securities.

External debt, on the other hand, amounted to a total of P4.48 trillion is 2.06% lower than the end-October’s debt of P4.58 trillion.

The treasury said that the country’s external obligations were lessened due to the government’s net repayment of foreign loans amounting to P1.08 billion and “favorable foreign exchange movements.

On the other hand, total debt guaranteed obligations declined by P7.86 billion or 2.18% month-over-month to P353.14 billion as of end-November 2023.

The treasury attributed the drop in guaranteed debt to the government’s net repayment of both domestic guarantees amounting to P1.21 billion and external guarantees amounting to P3.50 billion.

vuukle comment

BUREAU OF TREASURY

DEBT

DOMESTIC DEBT

EXTERNAL DEBT

OUTSTANDING DEBT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Meralco asked to take over service in Nasugbu

Meralco asked to take over service in Nasugbu

By Richmond Mercurio | 3 days ago
Power distribution giant Manila Electric Co. received the green light from the Sangguniang Bayan of Nasugbu to take over electricity...
Business
fbtw
An EV alternative

An EV alternative

By Boo Chanco | 19 hours ago
The jeepney modernization program that is hotly debated these days is a program inherited from the previous administration....
Business
fbtw
Government settles P1.53 trillion debts as of November

Government settles P1.53 trillion debts as of November

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The government ramped up its debt payments by more than 50 percent as of end-November last year, settling about 99 percent...
Business
fbtw
SEC conducts audit on Seedin

SEC conducts audit on Seedin

By Iris Gonzales | 19 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission is conducting a special audit on Seedin Technology Inc. after the crowdfunding entity...
Business
fbtw
Lower subsidies worsen LRTA deficit

Lower subsidies worsen LRTA deficit

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 19 hours ago
The Light Rail Transit Authority suffered another blow in its drive to trim its deficit, as the agency received less subsidies...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bank loans to MSME grow, but still short of threshold

Bank loans to MSME grow, but still short of threshold

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
Loans disbursed by banks to micro, small and medium enterprises jumped by 21.6 percent to P552.41 billion from January to...
Business
fbtw
Corporate registrations hit new record in 2023

Corporate registrations hit new record in 2023

By Iris Gonzales | 19 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission hit a new record of company registrations last year, driven by its digitization e...
Business
fbtw
Jollibee raises stake in Tim Ho Wan

Jollibee raises stake in Tim Ho Wan

By Iris Gonzales | 19 hours ago
Jollibee Foods Corp., the Filipino-owned Asian food conglomerate, is raising further its investment in the Tim Ho Wan br...
Business
fbtw
Vista Land unit sets up $2 billion medium-term note program

Vista Land unit sets up $2 billion medium-term note program

By Iris Gonzales | 19 hours ago
Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc., the listed property developer of the Villar Group, through its wholly owned international subsidiary,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with