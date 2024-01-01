^

Business

Fuel prices drop as 2024 starts

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
January 1, 2024 | 3:16pm
Fuel prices drop as 2024 starts
A worker fills up a container with fuel at a gas station in Quezon City, suburban Manila on June 7, 2022.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

ALBAY, Philippines — Motorists are set to enjoy a promising start to the year as several oil companies have announced a decrease in pump prices for the first week of 2024.

Effective Tuesday, Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. and Seaoil Philippines Corp. will introduce a cut in fuel rates. 

Gasoline prices will be down by P0.10 per liter, diesel by P0.35, and kerosene by P1.40.

Cleanfuel and Petro Gazz are set to adopt similar ajustments, except for kerosene, which they do not carry. 

The price adjustments will take effect at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, January 2, for Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp., Seaoil Philippines Corp. and Petro Gazz. 

Meanwhile, Cleanfuel will implement the changes earlier at 12:01 a.m. on the same day.

The decrease follows last week's increase in gasoline prices by P1.60 per liter, diesel by P1.70 and kerosene by P1.54.

vuukle comment

CLEANFUEL

FUEL

GASOLINE

KEROSENE

PETRO GAZZ

PILIPINAS SHELL PETROLEUM CORP

SEAOIL PHILIPPINES CORP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
McDonald's Malaysia sues over Israel boycott calls

McDonald's Malaysia sues over Israel boycott calls

1 day ago
McDonald's Malaysia has sued a pro-Palestinian group for $1.3 million over its calls to boycott companies allegedly supporting...
Business
fbtw
Securities and Exchange Commission cites gains in 2023

Securities and Exchange Commission cites gains in 2023

By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has vowed to continue helping spur economic growth as it heads toward 2024.
Business
fbtw
Water security roadmap awaits NEDA approval

Water security roadmap awaits NEDA approval

By Danessa Rivera | 17 hours ago
The country’s water security roadmap now awaits the approval of the National Economic and Development Authority Bo...
Business
fbtw
Agriculture sector gets bulk of subsidies

Agriculture sector gets bulk of subsidies

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 17 hours ago
The government increased its budgetary support to state-run firms by almost 10 percent to P6.73 billion in November, with...
Business
fbtw
Firms seek exemption from license ban on non-bank e-money issuers

Firms seek exemption from license ban on non-bank e-money issuers

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Four entities are seeking exception from the moratorium imposed by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on the issuance of licenses...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Magnificent rally

By Wilson Sy | 17 hours ago
In a momentous turn, 2023 unfolded as a historic year for stocks.
Business
fbtw
Government eyes policies to unlock potential of mining industry

Government eyes policies to unlock potential of mining industry

By Danessa Rivera | 17 hours ago
The Philippines faces the challenge of attracting investments into the capital-intensive mining sector to play a bigger role...
Business
fbtw
Only one bidder for 1st microgrid systems development

Only one bidder for 1st microgrid systems development

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
The first-ever bidding for the development of microgrid systems in the country has attracted only one bidder.
Business
fbtw
Contract for Cavite bulk water supply project soon up for bidding

Contract for Cavite bulk water supply project soon up for bidding

By Danessa Rivera | 17 hours ago
Preparations are underway to bid out the contract for the Cavite-wide Bulk Water Supply Project this year as the Department...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with