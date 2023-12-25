^

Business

Telco permitting now cheaper, faster

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
December 25, 2023 | 12:00am
Telco permitting now cheaper, faster
EDOTCO Philippines country managing director Suraj Narayanan Kutty told The STAR that the company derives confidence from the implementation of Executive Order (EO) 32. He confirmed that the law has reduced the number of permits required to build towers.
Businessworld / file

MANILA, Philippines — Telco providers, particularly tower developers, are expanding their infrastructure portfolio to take advantage of the government’s policy to speed up the permitting process for the industry.

Tower operator EDOTCO Philippines is investing P3 billion for capital expenditures in 2024, as it keeps an eye out for opportunities to improve its footprint in the country.

EDOTCO Philippines country managing director Suraj Narayanan Kutty told The STAR that the company derives confidence from the implementation of Executive Order (EO) 32. He confirmed that the law has reduced the number of permits required to build towers.

Prior to the Marcos administration, Kutty said EDOTCO has to secure at least 15 permits before it can put up a tower in one location. This was slashed by about half with the issuance of EO 32.

“When we joined in 2021, we were easily looking at 15 building permits. Right now, we are looking at probably six to eight, down by half, and that covers end-to-end, from pre-construction to post-construction,” Kutty said.

For tower builders like EDOTCO, this means that they can hasten their expansion programs and provide as many Filipinos as possible with connectivity.

Mobile giant Globe Telecom Inc. also shared optimism for expansion with EO 32 in place, as the telco believes such measures allow the industry to widen coverage.

For 2024, Globe is expected to reduce capex to $1 billion, from $1.3 billion in 2023, as it plans to maximize existing assets and improve cost efficiency.

If there is one thing, however, that industry players want to enhance, it is energization. Kutty said that telco stakeholders are grappling with the elevated cost of electricity supply in the Philippines, and this ultimately affects the prices of connectivity services borne by consumers.

Globe vice president for brand management Raymond Policarpio said that operating in the country is particularly challenging for energy-intensive industries like telecommunications. The Philippines maintains the second-highest industrial power rate in Southeast Asia, averaging $0.12 per kilowatt-hour.

“Just as the telcos need to lay down fiber lines, power companies also need transmission poles to allow services to reach households and buildings,” Policarpio said.

Kutty hopes that the Marcos administration can come up with a similar issuance like EO 32 for the energy industry to attract fresh investments into the country.

“I don’t see it as a risk, but I see it as a challenge: energization. We need to see similar concerted effort from government agencies the way they did on the telco permitting. We have done only the first part, but I need to fire up these towers (with energy),” Kutty said.

Kutty said EDOTCO plans to carry out 500 rollouts in the Philippines in 2024. Broken down, these projects will consist of 70 percent tower sharing and 30 percent new construction.

Last year EDOTCO marked one of its largest expansions in the country, acquiring 2,973 towers for P42 billion from telco giant PLDT Inc. Currently, EDOTCO handles more than 3,000 towers across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

The company, whose parent unit is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, is open to procuring another batch of towers, but believes PLDT and Globe will maintain their remaining portfolio.

Last July,   President Marcos signed EO 32 that reduced the number of permits required to construct telco infrastructure, minimizing the procedures that industry players have to undergo in pursuing their expansion plans.

The EO stemmed from the industry’s demand to institutionalize a pandemic measure suspending the requirements for telco permits to accelerate digital development.

vuukle comment

TELCO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pump prices expected to increase after Christmas

Pump prices expected to increase after Christmas

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
DOE Director of Oil Industry Management Bureau Rodela Romero said that the increase in prices is due to the oil tankers avoiding...
Business
fbtw
Vietnam arrests deputy trade minister over graft allegations

Vietnam arrests deputy trade minister over graft allegations

2 days ago
Vietnamese police arrested a deputy trade minister over graft allegations on Thursday, with the country's communist authorities...
Business
fbtw
Employers oppose right to disconnect bill

Employers oppose right to disconnect bill

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
Employers have expressed opposition to a bill that seeks to give workers the right to disconnect after work hours, saying...
Business
fbtw
Technology trends

Technology trends

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
What does technology have in store for us in 2024?
Business
fbtw

Come all ye faithful

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
This is a very strange song with lyrics devised by someone to the tune of a popular pop Christmas song, “Walking in a Winter Wonderland.” This person with an imaginative mind renamed the song:
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SEC chief receives award as outstanding professional

SEC chief receives award as outstanding professional

By Iris Gonzales | 6 hours ago
The head of the country’s Securities and Exchange Commission has been recognized for his contributions in the field...
Business
fbtw
Power reserve market nears full operations

Power reserve market nears full operations

By Richmond Mercurio | 6 hours ago
The country’s much-awaited reserve market is now one step closer to commencing full commercial operations, according...
Business
fbtw

Santa arrives early

By Wilson Sy | 6 hours ago
Last year, Santa Claus arrived late as the PSEi fell 3.2 percent in December.
Business
fbtw

The Word

By Boo Chanco | 6 hours ago
To understand Christmas, let us go to John 1:1-5 which speaks of our Lord Jesus Christ as God who existed even before the world began.
Business
fbtw
Hog industry to struggle amid tariff extension

Hog industry to struggle amid tariff extension

By Danessa Rivera | 6 hours ago
The local hog industry faces a challenging outlook as it enters 2024, grappling with waning confidence in boosting local production...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with