Business

Meralco reaffirms commitment to diversity, inclusivity

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
December 10, 2023 | 12:00am
Meralco reaffirms commitment to diversity, inclusivity
Meralco, the largest distribution utility in the Philippines, expressed its unwavering commitment to women’s empowerment by underscoring its advocacy of fostering diversity and inclusivity in the workplace.
Meralco, the largest distribution utility in the Philippines, expressed its unwavering commitment to women’s empowerment by underscoring its advocacy of fostering diversity and inclusivity in the workplace.

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) has reaffirmed its dedication to taking tangible steps in promoting gender equality and facilitating women’s full engagement in the corporate landscape.

Meralco, the largest distribution utility in the Philippines, expressed its unwavering commitment to women’s empowerment by underscoring its advocacy of fostering diversity and inclusivity in the workplace.

“Improving diversity and inclusion in the workplace should not just be a pro-forma sustainability effort – it is key in securing Meralco’s future. Empowering women and advocating gender balance deepens the talent pool in our country, while also expanding the menu of possible careers for young women,” Meralco chairman and chief executive officer Manuel V. Pangilinan said.

Pangilinan has added his name to the esteemed roster of business leaders endorsing the CEO Statement of Support for the Women’s Empowerment Principles, a set of values established by the United Nations (UN) Women and the UN Global Compact.

The principles provide a framework for business action aimed at cultivating more gender-equitable workplaces.

Meralco has been at the forefront of advancing women’s empowerment for over a decade and has been actively championing women’s empowerment through its gender diversity and inclusion program.

The company has significantly increased the representation of women in its workforce to 22 percent, well above the global energy sector’s average of 13 percent.

In 2013, Meralco pioneered the training and hiring of female linecrew in Southeast Asia.

It currently boasts a roster of 20 female linecrew, with an additional seven undergoing training.

Last year, the company extended its support to 18 female college students from various universities through scholarship grants designed to help them pursue their dreams of becoming professional electrical engineers.

In recognition of its groundbreaking programs and initiatives, Meralco has become the first and only electric utility in the Philippines to be included in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, the world’s sole environmental, social, and governance assessment concentrating on gender equality in the workplace.

