Go Negosyo launches first-ever youth-focused entrepreneurial initiative

Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion listens to a Senior High School student from First City Providential College as he shares his future plans for entrepreneurship at the first YOUTHPRENEUR event last November 25, 2023 at the SM City Fairview in Quezon City. The free entrepreneurship mentoring program attracted hundreds of students from the 17 participating schools, who came to listen and learn from successful entrepreneurs. YOUTHPRENEUR kicks off Go Negosyo’s programs designed for young entrepreneurs, and to be implemented in cooperation with the Department of Education.

MANILA, Philippones — Go Negosyo's initiative, YOUTHPRENEUR, was launched last Saturday, November 25, at SM City Fairview in Quezon City.

Bringing together 17 schools from the National Capital Region, the event attracted hundreds of senior high school students eager to learn from seasoned entrepreneurs and industry leaders.

YOUTHPRENEUR signifies Go Negosyo's concerted effort to ignite and cultivate the entrepreneurial spirit among Filipino youth.

Go Negosyo's founder, Joey Concepcion, noticed a growing interest for entrepreneurship among young people attending public events.

He also thanked the Department of Education (DepEd) for their support and detailed plans to integrate entrepreneurial training into primary education curriculums.

“We are fortunate that the Department of Education is supporting us, and we are now exploring ways to institutionalize this training so that it becomes part of the school curriculum in primary education," Concepcion said.

"With DepEd’s help, we can reach more young Filipinos and teach them about entrepreneurship, or at least open their minds to it,” he added.

Vice President and DepEd Secretary Sara Duterte sent a message of support, saying that YOUTHPRENEUR serves as a platform that "illuminates paths of promise and opportunity for our youth."

The event featured notable speakers like Angkas CEO George Royeca, who emphasized the crucial role of time management in entrepreneurship. Additionally, entrepreneurs and content creators Kween Yasmin and Cleo Loque, CEO of Hiraya Filipina, shared invaluable insights drawn from their experiences as young business leaders.

Prior to the event, senior high school students selected their preferred business sectors and were then matched with seasoned mentors, who provided guidance on starting and developing entrepreneurial ventures.