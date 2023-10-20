^

Business

Marcos pitches Maharlika Investment Fund to Saudi investors

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
October 20, 2023 | 11:59am
Marcos pitches Maharlika Investment Fund to Saudi investors
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has invited Arab businesses to invest in the Philippines and be part of the country’s development, saying investments in key sectors will ensure higher growth.
Presidential Communications Office

MANILA, Philippines — After hitting pause on the implementation of the Maharlika Investment Fund, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Thursday encouraged business leaders in Saudi Arabia to invest in the country’s newly created sovereign wealth fund.

Addressing Saudi Arabia’s business leaders in a roundtable meeting, the president boasted of the Maharlika Investment Fund’s potential to “drive long-term economic development through increased investments in high-impact sectors.”

“We look forward to benefiting not just from Saudi investments, but also from the Kingdom’s extensive experience in managing such funds,” Marcos said.

Marcos flew to Saudi Arabia on Thursday to join other leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Gulf States in a summit where key issues on regional trade and digital transformation are expected to be discussed. 

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno also touted the potential of the MIF to quicken the implementation of the country’s $153 billion worth of infrastructure projects, which can “offer high rates of return and offer larger socio-economic impact.”

"Safeguarding your funds and investments is a top priority. The Maharlika Investment Fund is founded on the Santiago principles reflecting appropriate governance and accountability mechanisms and the conduct of sound and prudent investment practices by sovereign wealth funds,” Diokno said.

Implementation of the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) was temporarily suspended this week after an October 12 memorandum from the president stated that more time is needed to further study its implementing rules and regulations (IRR) and ensure that safeguards are in place “for transparency and accountability.” 

However, Marcos was also quick to dismiss speculation that the government was backpedaling on the MIF, which the president’s allies in Congress rushed to approve this year. Before leaving for Saudi Arabia, Marcos insisted that the delay in its implementation was meant to give the government time to improve its "organizational structure."

The president also said that introducing the sovereign wealth fund to the Middle East is “one of the most important aspects” of his trip. 

RELATED: Amid calls to abandon Maharlika dream, Marcos signs investment fund into law  

According to a news release from the Presidential Communications Office, Saudi Ministry of Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih said that Saudi investors are “eager to learn from the Philippines’ finances being one of ASEAN’s most exciting markets.”

Business communities in Saudi Arabia also want to “learn more about the newly-launched Maharlika Investment Fund that you have launched under your administration,” Al-Falih said, addressing Marcos.

Critics of the MIF questioned the constitutionality of the fund before the Supreme Court (SC) last month, arguing that the president’s move to tag it as an urgent measure bypassed the 1987 Constitution.

vuukle comment

MAHARLIKA INVESTMENT FUND
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Food and education

Food and education

By Boo Chanco | 13 hours ago
If there are only two things we can focus on to keep from falling into the abyss, that will be food and education. These two...
Business
fbtw
IMF urges BSP to keep tight monetary policy

IMF urges BSP to keep tight monetary policy

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
he International Monetary Fund is urging the Philippines to maintain a restrictive monetary policy stance amid upside risks...
Business
fbtw
BSP clueless on MIF suspension

BSP clueless on MIF suspension

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has remained in the dark on why President Marcos decided to suspend the implementation of...
Business
fbtw
Government pushes $1.7 billion projects to boost digital finance

Government pushes $1.7 billion projects to boost digital finance

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 13 hours ago
The government is pushing for $1.7 billion worth of projects to boost digital connectivity in the country in a bid to fuel...
Business
fbtw
Higher air fares loom next month

Higher air fares loom next month

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 13 hours ago
Filipinos have to dig deeper into their pockets if they plan to book a flight in November, as air fares are set to go up with...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BPI 9-month profit soars to P38.6 billion after strong Q3

BPI 9-month profit soars to P38.6 billion after strong Q3

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 13 hours ago
Earnings of Bank of the Philippine Islands grew by a little over 26 percent to P38.6 billion from January to September versus...
Business
fbtw
Philippines e-vehicle sales seen to hit 6.6 million units by 2030

Philippines e-vehicle sales seen to hit 6.6 million units by 2030

By Catherine Talavera | 13 hours ago
The Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines is projecting total registered electric vehicles in the country to reach...
Business
fbtw
Foundever launches Brigada Trabaho

Foundever launches Brigada Trabaho

13 hours ago
Foundever™, a leader in the global customer experience industry, aims to bolster its workforce with the launch of Brigada...
Business
fbtw
EastWest stepping up its game

EastWest stepping up its game

By Marianne Go | 13 hours ago
Gotianun-owned EastWest Bank is stepping up its game and increasing its media presence following a formal press luncheon Tuesday...
Business
fbtw
Villar Group gets award for excellent governance

Villar Group gets award for excellent governance

By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
The Villar Group has expressed its commitment to continue safeguarding the interests of its shareholders and stakeholders...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with