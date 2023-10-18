^

Business

Expo aims to onboard more MSMEs into digital payments

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
October 18, 2023 | 12:00am
Expo aims to onboard more MSMEs into digital payments

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is expecting that the first-ever Cashless Expo will provide more micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) the chance to adopt digital payment schemes to further grow their businesses.

The BSP and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Tuesday signed the memorandum of agreement for the Cashless Expo 2023, the first of its kind in the Philippines.

BSP Deputy Governor Mamerto Tangonan said the expo would promote the mutual agenda of digital transformation and financial inclusion.

“We believe that this expo will not only provide the opportunity for MSMEs to adopt digital payments, but more importantly, will open opportunities for them to grow their business,” Tangonan said.

“The use of digital payments will open avenues to widen consumer reach and enhance their access to credit,” he said.

Data showed that merchant payments continue to comprise almost 58 percent of the total retail payment volume, with digital payments accounting for 54 percent.

The BSP has been strongly engaging state agencies and other stakeholders to help the government achieve the objectives under the Digital Payments Transformation Roadmap, which targets a financially inclusive and strong digital economy.

“We believe that we can achieve this vision through continuous developments in e-commerce, proactive promotion of consumer welfare, and targeted capacity building especially to the marginalized sectors,” Tangonan said.

The expo is expected to result in the union of commerce and technology, where transaction payments are no longer restricted by the boundaries of physical currency.

Further, the BSP official maintained that the expo would not only promote digitalization and financial inclusion in the local MSME sector but also the craftsmanship, artistry and products of Filipinos.

“Our support to the cashless expo is aligned with our focus to pursue impactful initiatives that can significantly transform retail payments in the country into digital form,” Tangonan said.

The expo is likewise expected to promote consumer awareness and induce trial of digital payments to influence preference by allowing them to experience firsthand the benefits of using digital payments.

vuukle comment

BSP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Most Asian markets rise as Biden prepares for Middle East trip

Most Asian markets rise as Biden prepares for Middle East trip

9 hours ago
Asian markets mostly rose Tuesday and oil was subdued as Joe Biden prepared for a trip to the Middle East aimed at preventing...
Business
fbtw
China saw moderate Q3 growth as hurdles persist

China saw moderate Q3 growth as hurdles persist

1 day ago
China’s economy is expected to have seen moderate growth in the third quarter, according to an AFP survey ahead of data...
Business
fbtw
PSEi tumbles as Israel-Hamas conflict fears grow

PSEi tumbles as Israel-Hamas conflict fears grow

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Local stocks plunged below the 6,200 level anew yesterday as investors continued to monitor the ongoing conflict between Israel...
Business
fbtw
Gasoline price to hike on October 17

Gasoline price to hike on October 17

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The price adjustment ends the three-week consecutive price rollback for gasoline.
Business
fbtw
Green jobs needed for shift to low carbon economy &ndash; ADB

Green jobs needed for shift to low carbon economy – ADB

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Asia-Pacific countries should prepare their workforce for green jobs as the region transitions to a low-carbon economy by...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Unforced errors

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
One can only shake one’s head in disbelief at the growing number of unforced errors on the part of the current administration. It shows lack of capability as well as a reluctance to hear the views of those...
Business
fbtw
On endless wars, endless welfare and public debt

On endless wars, endless welfare and public debt

By Bienvenido Oplas Jr. | 1 hour ago
Ever rising government spending on wars, subsidies and freebies, funded by rising taxes and borrowings leading to high interest...
Business
fbtw
BPI begins bond float to raise P5 billion

BPI begins bond float to raise P5 billion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands has commenced its bond float to raise P5 billion aimed at diversifying its fund...
Business
fbtw
UnionBank infuses P300 million into digital unit

UnionBank infuses P300 million into digital unit

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines has injected P300 million in capital to its digital arm from the proceeds of its...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with