^

Business

HSBC completes consolidation of Philippine operations after thrift exit

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
October 13, 2023 | 12:00am
HSBC completes consolidation of Philippine operations after thrift exit
BSP Deputy Governor Chuchi Fonacier said HSBC Savings Bank Philippines Inc. has ceased to operate as a bank last Oct. 2.
AFP / File

MANILA, Philippines — British banking giant HSBC has completed the consolidation of its operations in the Philippines after voluntarily surrendering the license of its thrift banking arm to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

BSP Deputy Governor Chuchi Fonacier said HSBC Savings Bank Philippines Inc. has ceased to operate as a bank last Oct. 2.

Fonacier said the central bank’s Monetary Board issued Resolution 1274 last Sept. 28 approving the voluntary surrender by HSBC Savings Bank of its banking license to the regulator.

In December last year, the British banking giant announced the consolidation of its banking operations in the Philippines to deliver a more streamlined journey to support the growth of its retail banking customer base.

HSBC Philippines is simplifying its retail banking business by combining its retail banking operations with that of HSBC Savings Bank to improve customer experience and broaden its service offerings.

Its investment and insurance needs was centralized through HSBC Wealth Inc. following the creation of HSBC Investment and Insurance Brokerage Philippines Inc. (HIIB) last September.

HSBC Philippines invested over $6 million to establish HIIB to enable eligible clients, including HSBC Savings Bank customers who transferred to HSBC Philippines, to access leading wealth management services to meet their financial goals.

With the consolidation, HSBC Philippines is now focusing on its commercial banking, as well as global banking and market business.

The restructuring and addition of the HSBC Savings Bank branches will fit in with HSBC’s plan to enhance its retail banking business in the Philippines where the group has been expanding and upgrading its branches across the Philippines over the past two years.

HSBC Savings Bank emerged as the 11th largest thrift bank in the Philippines in terms of assets last year with P15.23 billion, and 15th in terms of capitalization with P1.52 billion.

Amid the consolidation, the ranking of HSBC Savings Bank in the industry dropped to 23rd in terms of assets, with P1.94 billion, and 14th in terms of capitalization, with P1.73 billion as of end June this year.

On the other hand, HSBC improved its ranking among universal and commercial bank to 14th spot after boosting its asset base to P217.33 billion as of end June from 15th place, with P202.75 billion as of end 2022,

In terms of capitalization, HSBC ranked 15th, with P15.8 billion in end June this year from 18th, with P14.79 billion last year.

vuukle comment

HSBC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sugar Regulatory Admin halts distribution of imported sugar into the market

Sugar Regulatory Admin halts distribution of imported sugar into the market

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
The SRA made the decision since farmgate prices of sugar have fallen from P3,000 to around P2,500 to P2,700...
Business
fbtw

Quezon Memorial Circle Park

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 1 day ago
Rather than focus on world-shaking events (such as the sudden outbreak of internal war in Israel or on macro economic issues), I choose a topic of community interest today.
Business
fbtw
Israel-Hamas conflict won&rsquo;t affect Philippine oil prices &mdash; DOE

Israel-Hamas conflict won’t affect Philippine oil prices — DOE

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Israel and Palestine are not major oil suppliers of the Philippines, Oil Management Bureau Director Rino Abad (DOE) said...
Business
fbtw
China's Belt and Road generated over $2 trillion in contracts &mdash; Beijing

China's Belt and Road generated over $2 trillion in contracts — Beijing

By Oliver Hotham | 2 days ago
China announced Tuesday its Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure project had generated two trillion dollars in contracts...
Business
fbtw
Dennis Uy steps down as Dito's CEO

Dennis Uy steps down as Dito's CEO

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Tycoon Dennis Uy on Wednesday stepped down as the chief executive officer of Dito Telecommunity.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Market edges up as traders hopeful of US Fed pause

Market edges up as traders hopeful of US Fed pause

By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
Stocks recovered yesterday, undeterred by forecast-beating US wholesale inflation data, as investors grew increasingly hopeful...
Business
fbtw

Top conglomerates bag awards for governance

By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
Some of the country’s biggest conglomerates received recognition for their respective corporate governance programs and initiatives from the Institute of Corporate Directors.
Business
fbtw
Jollibee&rsquo;s Tanmantiong named Management Person of the Year

Jollibee’s Tanmantiong named Management Person of the Year

By Catherine Talavera | 2 hours ago
Business group Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) has named Jollibee Foods Corp. chief executive officer Ernesto...
Business
fbtw
DBM releases 97 percent of 2023 budget

DBM releases 97 percent of 2023 budget

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 hours ago
The government has released P5.12 trillion or 97 percent of the record P5.268 trillion budget allocation as of the end of...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with