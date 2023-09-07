^

DENR wants more women to lead mining sector

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
September 7, 2023 | 12:00am
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is urging mining companies to provide women a platform to lead and harness their unique perspectives, knowledge and skills in the sector.

“Mining companies are urged to enhance women participation in their conservation and restoration projects, acknowledging the indigenous women’s and other women’s invaluable knowledge of local ecosystems. The mining industry can mainstream gender-responsive policies in their corporate strategies, not only to ensure that practices do not inadvertently harm women, but that they also build corporate resilience,” DENR Secretary Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga said in her address before non-government organization Diwata (Women in Resource Development).

She noted that women are typically characterized as the most vulnerable to changes, and their multiple social roles can even lead to the intersectionality of their vulnerabilities.

The DENR chief said gender-responsive approaches to community assessments, consultation and benefit-sharing are all vital to increase the success of the mining industry’s climate mitigation and adaptation strategies.

“Let us harness our collective powers and unlock our potential and continue to chart the future of the Philippine mining industry where women stand shoulder to shoulder with men,” she said.

Loyzaga further said that it is crucial to safeguard the rights of women in crafting environmental policies, social development and in decision-making through their inclusion in national and local level discourse on mining, climate, human security, and the environment.

The DENR has been working closely with stakeholders in the environment sector to advance the promotion of gender equality in the workplace.

Meanwhile, Diwata advocates for the responsible development of the Philippines’ natural resources, principally extractive industries such as mining, oil and gas quarrying.

Earlier this year, the DENR said it was looking to address gender gap in the mining sector amid various challenges faced by women in the sector.

Loyzaga cited a 2020 scoping study commissioned by the Philippine-Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) which laid down key issues women face in the mining industry.

The study showed that women constitute a minority of the workforce, with only a few occupying technical and leadership positions in mining companies.

The environmental problems linked to mining operations such as pollution of rivers and drying up of water sources also puts pressure on women as household managers and as providers.

The study also noted the lack of a sustainable livelihood outside employment of mining companies.

There is also an absence of guidelines on the inclusions of gender responsive projects in the Social Development and Management Program (SDMP) and the minimum participation of women in the development of these programs, according to the study.

YULO-LOYZAGA
