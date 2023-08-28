^

LIST: Flights canceled on August 28 due to ‘Goring’

Philstar.com
August 28, 2023 | 11:45am
LIST: Flights canceled on August 28 due to â��Goringâ��
File photo of plane.
Image by Jason Leung via Unsplash

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Monday announced some domestic flights have been canceled due to bad weather brought by Typhoon Goring.

In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of Cebu Pacific, CebGo and AirSwift bound for and from Manila to Tuguegarao, Cauayan, San Jose, Masbate and Naga have been grounded due to unfavorable weather condition.

As of 10 a.m., Goring — which packs maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometer per hour near the center, gustiness of up to 190 kph and central pressure of 950 hpa — has been spotted moving north northeastward over the Philippine Sea.

It enhances the southwest monsoon, bringing occasional or monsoon rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas over the next three days.

The following flights have been grounded as of 10:30 a.m., Aug. 28, 2023

Cebu Pacific (5J)

  • 5J 504 – Manila to Tuguegarao
  • 5j 505 – Tuguegarao to Manila
  • 5J 506 – Manila to Tuguegarao
  • 5J 507 – Tuguegarao to Manila
  • 5J 196 – Manila to Cauayan
  • 197 – Cauayan to Manila

CebGo (DG)

  • DG 6031 – Manila to San Jose
  • DG 6032 – San Jose to Manila
  • DG 6177 – Manila to Masbate
  • DG 6178 – Masbate to Manila
  • DG 6113 – Manila to Naga
  • DG 6114 – Naga to Manila
  • DG 6117 – Manila to Naga
  • DG 6118 – Naga to Manila

AirSWIFT (T6)

  • T6 147 El nido to Manila

— Rosette Adel

