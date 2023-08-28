LIST: Flights canceled on August 28 due to ‘Goring’

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila International Airport Authority on Monday announced some domestic flights have been canceled due to bad weather brought by Typhoon Goring.

In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of Cebu Pacific, CebGo and AirSwift bound for and from Manila to Tuguegarao, Cauayan, San Jose, Masbate and Naga have been grounded due to unfavorable weather condition.

As of 10 a.m., Goring — which packs maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometer per hour near the center, gustiness of up to 190 kph and central pressure of 950 hpa — has been spotted moving north northeastward over the Philippine Sea.

It enhances the southwest monsoon, bringing occasional or monsoon rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas over the next three days.

The following flights have been grounded as of 10:30 a.m., Aug. 28, 2023

Cebu Pacific (5J)

5J 504 – Manila to Tuguegarao

5j 505 – Tuguegarao to Manila

5J 506 – Manila to Tuguegarao

5J 507 – Tuguegarao to Manila

5J 196 – Manila to Cauayan

197 – Cauayan to Manila

CebGo (DG)

DG 6031 – Manila to San Jose

DG 6032 – San Jose to Manila

DG 6177 – Manila to Masbate

DG 6178 – Masbate to Manila

DG 6113 – Manila to Naga

DG 6114 – Naga to Manila

DG 6117 – Manila to Naga

DG 6118 – Naga to Manila

AirSWIFT (T6)

T6 147 El nido to Manila

— Rosette Adel