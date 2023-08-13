^

Business

PNB profit slips to P9.7 billion

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
August 13, 2023 | 12:00am
PNB profit slips to P9.7 billion
Despite the decline, PNB president Florido Casuela said the bank “is able to sustain its profitability on the back of sound execution of business strategies that are expected to ensure long-term growth as set forth in our vision, mission, and strategy for the next five years.
BW / File

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Bank (PNB) earnings slipped by 12 percent to P9.74 billion in the first half of the year due to the sharp rise in provision for potential loan losses, as well as lower gains from the sale of assets.

Despite the decline, PNB president Florido Casuela said the bank “is able to sustain its profitability on the back of sound execution of business strategies that are expected to ensure long-term growth as set forth in our vision, mission, and strategy for the next five years.

“Our growth initiatives are focused on strengthening commercial banking and the consumer finance business. We intend to play a key role in helping small and medium enterprises flourish as the nation continues its journey towards recovery,” Casuela said.

PNB’s total operating income grew by 12.1 percent to P29.29 billion from January to June this year.

Net interest income jumped by 24.6 percent to P21.61 billion, primarily driven by higher yield rates on earning assets amid the rising interest rate environment.  This translated to an improved net interest margin of 4.24 percent from 3.35 percent.

Net fee-based revenues surged by 31 percent to P3.13 billion from P2.38 billion with higher volumes of credit and deposit-related transactions as well as intensified cross-selling efforts of PNB during the period.

On the other hand, total other income fell by 28.9 percent to P4.54 billion as net gains on the sale or exchange of assets plunged by 44.1 percent to P2.93 billion from P5.25 billion.

PNB’s provision for impairment, credit and other losses amounted to P1.57 billion, reversing last year’s P3.16 billion as a major portion of the bank’s non-performing COVID-impacted accounts showed improvements in their credit and payment status with the reopening of the economy and recovery of most businesses in 2022.

“The bank prudently set aside additional provisions amounting to P1.6 billion given the prevailing uncertainties in 2023 due to rising interest rates,” PNB said.

vuukle comment

PNB
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ayala partners with Chinese EV brand BYD

Ayala partners with Chinese EV brand BYD

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
Conglomerate Ayala Corp. has partnered with global electric vehicle brand BYD, making it the official distributor of BYD vehicles...
Business
fbtw
Stocks down on weak GDP, US inflation

Stocks down on weak GDP, US inflation

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Asian equity markets mostly fell yesterday as a below-forecast US inflation reading boosted hopes the Federal Reserve will...
Business
fbtw

Converge eyes entry into gaming business

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Businessman Dennis Anthony Uy plans to enter the gaming industry as a next step toward turning Converge ICT Solutions Inc. into an all-in one provider of technology solutions.
Business
fbtw

Shell Pilipinas revenues up plans to engage in electric vehicles

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Shell Pilipinas Corp. is going full speed on its electric vehicle business to provide the country with sustainable and clean energy solutions.
Business
fbtw

Non sequitur

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
Britannica defines the fallacy of non sequitur as one which occurs when there is not even a deceptively plausible appearance of valid reasoning, because there is an obvious lack of connection between the given premises...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NGCP to develop next generation of engineers

NGCP to develop next generation of engineers

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines is helping develop the next generation of engineers in the country as part of efforts...
Business
fbtw
DTI chief sees MSMEs benefitting from FTAs

DTI chief sees MSMEs benefitting from FTAs

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
The government’s efforts to pursue more free trade agreements are seen to benefit micro, small and medium enterprises...
Business
fbtw

Quiet quitting does not work

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
Quiet quitting! Suddenly this became a prominent topic in the digital spaces, especially in TikTok. And expectedly, many “management and leadership self-proclaimed gurus began churning out materials about “toxic...
Business
fbtw

Newbie goes renewable

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 hour ago
Residents of Iloilo City are indeed lucky, even blessed, to have a power distribution utility with the financial muscle and resolve to make a difference
Business
fbtw

PhilFIDA revitalizes silk farming tradition

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Fiber Industry Development Authority is revitalizing the rich tradition of sericulture in the country by boosting Cagayan’s traditional craft.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with