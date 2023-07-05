Decelerating inflation strengthens BSPâ€™s rate pause stance

Decelerating inflation strengthens BSP’s rate pause stance

MANILA, Philippines — Consumer price growth continued to soften in June as the domestic economy absorbs aggressive rate hikes in the past, bolstering the case for the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to maintain the tightening pause.

Inflation eased 5.4% year-on-year in June, slower compared to the 6.1% outturn recorded in the previous month, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Wednesday.

Year-to-date, inflation is averaged 7.2%, still above the government's 2-4% annual target.

Core inflation, computed without volatile items such as fuel prices, retreated slightly to 7.4% in June, from 7.7% in the preceding month.

Price growth in June painted a picture of a domestic economy absorbing the impact of the BSP’s aggressive tightening, meant to arrest skyrocketing inflation, which began at the midpoint of 2022.

Inflation began soaring last year as a result of supply chain bottlenecks, expensive fuel prices, a weak peso, and the Philippine economy’s full reopening which fueled consumer spending.

The central bank hopes inflation will hit its 2-4% target in 2023, as they expect price growth to slow further in September or October.

To the BSP’s credit, monetary policy has done most of the work to lift the Philippines out of the inflation hole. The policy rate is now at 6.25%, after the central bank hiked it by a total of 425 basis points to tame painful price growth.

“Moving forward, we expect inflation to continue its downward trend, sans any significant shock,” Domini Velasquez, chief economist at China Banking Corp., said in a commentary ahead of the official data release.

Even then, Velasquez noted risks remain on the horizon. These range from the P40 minimum wage hike in Metro Manila to North Luzon Expressway toll hikes and food shortages.

The China Bank economist expects the BSP to maintain the pause on any rate action, owing it to the price growth trajectory.

“However, there is still a chance that the BSP may be forced to resume hiking if the peso depreciates excessively—which is inflationary—from a narrower interest rate differential with teh Fed,” Velasquez said.