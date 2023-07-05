^

Business

Decelerating inflation strengthens BSP’s rate pause stance

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
July 5, 2023 | 9:11am
Decelerating inflation strengthens BSPâ€™s rate pause stance
File photo at a Philippine market.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Consumer price growth continued to soften in June as the domestic economy absorbs aggressive rate hikes in the past, bolstering the case for the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to maintain the tightening pause. 

Inflation eased 5.4% year-on-year in June, slower compared to the 6.1% outturn recorded in the previous month, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Wednesday.

Year-to-date, inflation is averaged 7.2%, still above the government's 2-4% annual target.

Core inflation, computed without volatile items such as fuel prices, retreated slightly to 7.4% in June, from 7.7% in the preceding month.

Price growth in June painted a picture of a domestic economy absorbing the impact of the BSP’s aggressive tightening, meant to arrest skyrocketing inflation, which began at the midpoint of 2022.

Inflation began soaring last year as a result of supply chain bottlenecks, expensive fuel prices, a weak peso, and the Philippine economy’s full reopening which fueled consumer spending.

The central bank hopes inflation will hit its 2-4% target in 2023, as they expect price growth to slow further in September or October.

To the BSP’s credit, monetary policy has done most of the work to lift the Philippines out of the inflation hole. The policy rate is now at 6.25%, after the central bank hiked it by a total of 425 basis points to tame painful price growth.

“Moving forward, we expect inflation to continue its downward trend, sans any significant shock,” Domini Velasquez, chief economist at China Banking Corp., said in a commentary ahead of the official data release.

Even then, Velasquez noted risks remain on the horizon. These range from the P40 minimum wage hike in Metro Manila to North Luzon Expressway toll hikes and food shortages.

The China Bank economist expects the BSP to maintain the pause on any rate action, owing it to the price growth trajectory.

“However, there is still a chance that the BSP may be forced to resume hiking if the peso depreciates excessively—which is inflationary—from a narrower interest rate differential with teh Fed,” Velasquez said. 

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PHILIPPINES INFLATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Bitskwela brings Web3 to Cebu

10 hours ago
Philippine-based education platform Bitskwela is proud to announce that it will host the grand debate of the “Bull or Bear: Philippine Web3 Debate 2023” on July 15 at 5 p.m., at the Ayala Malls Central...
Business
fbtw

ASA Philippines Foundation raises P5 billion from issuance of gender bonds

10 hours ago
ASA Philippines Foundation Inc., the country’s leading microfinance non-government organization, successfully raised P5 billion from the issuance of five-year fixed rate corporate notes.
Business
fbtw

Mass housing

By Boo Chanco | 10 hours ago
According to Statista, as of the second quarter of 2022, the average selling price per square meter of condominiums in Metro Manila amounted to P225,000. That’s quite an increase from the P90,000 per sqm (preselling)...
Business
fbtw
Asian markets fluctuate as rate-hope rally fades

Asian markets fluctuate as rate-hope rally fades

20 hours ago
Asian markets struggled for direction on Tuesday as investors weighed signs of a slowing US economy against hopes the Federal...
Business
fbtw
SMAC raises P5.5 million to feed families of Globe&rsquo;s Hapag Movement

SMAC raises P5.5 million to feed families of Globe’s Hapag Movement

10 hours ago
Within a brief exchange of handing your SMAC (SM Advantage Card), at a typical checkout at SM, you already helped...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Stocks up on signs of slower inflation

Stocks up on signs of slower inflation

By Iris Gonzales | 10 hours ago
Local stocks maintained their upward momentum as cooling inflation sparked market optimism.
Business
fbtw
MPIC raises tender offer price to P5.20 per share

MPIC raises tender offer price to P5.20 per share

By Iris Gonzales | 10 hours ago
Shareholders of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. raised their tender offer price to P5.20 per share from P4.63 apiece, heeding...
Business
fbtw
2 money changers closed

2 money changers closed

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 10 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has ordered the closure of two more money changers and foreign exchange dealers for failing...
Business
fbtw
Alternergy unit teams up with Villar&rsquo;s Kratos

Alternergy unit teams up with Villar’s Kratos

By Richmond Mercurio | 10 hours ago
Solana Solar Alpha Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Alternergy’s Solar Pacific Energy Corp., has signed an agreement...
Business
fbtw

Flight from Tianjin

By Marianne Go | 10 hours ago
Top executives of Cebu Pacific Air, CEO Mike Szucs and chief strategy officer Alex Reyes, as the Gods of Mischief would have it, were literally being bombarded by lightning bolts to disrupt their flight to Beijing...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with