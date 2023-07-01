KFC empowers seniors with job hiring program

MANILA, Philippines — Leading fast-food chain KFC has embarked on a program that promotes equal job opportunities to senior citizens still capable – and willing – to work on a part-time basis.

There are now 156 employees at 145 KFC branches in different parts of the country, whose ages range from 41 to 77, working part-time to assist the regular KFC team during peak hours.

KFC said it plans to extend its senior hiring program further and is continuously hiring qualified homemakers and elderly individuals as part of its store crew. The firm is now aggressively sourcing even in key provincial cities, including Baguio, Cebu and Davao.

“The program to hire senior crew is in line with KFC’s thrust to give equal opportunities, regardless of age and gender. KFC commits to the journey of making a more comfortable and safe dining experience for its community and providing additional income to those qualified individuals,” the company said.

Among the seniors working for KFC are Tatay Roberto, 77, a former jeepney driver currently in his seventh month at the Recto branch, and Nanay Chit, 70, also on her seventh month at the Pureza outlet.

Tatay Roberto said his new livelihood gives him self-fulfillment even in his advanced age, especially since he is able to earn money for his own needs and even for his family.

Nanay Chit, on the other hand, enjoys her stint, including the regular visits of her family to see her assisting customers in the dining area with her maternal appeal.