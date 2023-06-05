^

PLDT says submarine cable issues slowed internet browsing for users

Philstar.com
June 5, 2023 | 6:02pm
PLDT says submarine cable issues slowed internet browsing for users
This undated photo shows a PLDT office.
PLDT

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT Inc. said Monday some of its submarine cable partners reported connection issues, resulting in some users experiencing slow internet browsing.

In a statement, the telco giant said it is trying to restore normal browsing experience for customers, some of whom reported having encountered issues accessing Google services like Gmail and Youtube.

“One of our submarine cable partners confirms a loss in some of its internet bandwidth capacity, and thus causing slower internet browsing,” PLDT said.

“We are now working with our partners to provide alternate capacity that would restore the browsing experience in the next few hours,” it added.

Last year, PLDT announced it has invested $75 million or around P4.4 billion to expand its international capacity by laying down a 9,400-kilometer subsea cable traversing East and Southeast Asia.

 

Editor's Note: A unit under PLDT's media conglomerate has a majority stake in Philstar Global Corp., which runs Philstar.com. This article was independently produced following editorial guidelines.

PLDT
Philstar
