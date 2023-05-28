^

UnionBank, PDAX tie up for cutting edge solutions

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
May 28, 2023 | 12:00am
The tie-up would also provide solutions through Crypto-as-a-Service to the corporate clients of UnionBank.
MANILA, Philippines — Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines has partnered with Philippine Digital Asset Exchange (PDAX) Inc. to offer cutting-edge solutions for fintechs, tech companies, digital services companies as well as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Andrew Garcia, assistant vice president for sales of Fintech Business Group at UnionBank, said the partnership with PDAX reinforces the bank’s “Tech-Up Pilipinas” advocacy by making financial service provider clients future-ready.

 PDAX chief executive  and founder Nichel Gaba said PDAX values responsible innovation and making services more accessible to Filipinos as the future of banking is digital.

“The path to digitalization is very rarely a straight line, and so we always need partners like UnionBank who have taken up the mantle of industry leadership in order to put our industry firmly committed in that path. So, we signed this (agreement) today to join you to make digital services more accessible,” Gaba said.

For her part, UnionBank senior vice president – Corporate Banking Group Angelica Balangue said the program brings together the fintech, tech, and digital service companies and their unique value-added services for the benefit of UnionBank clients.

“Services such as Crypto-as-a-Service by PDAX together with the other solutions of our fintech partners clearly augment the standard product offerings of the bank,” Balangue said.

