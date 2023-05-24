^

Business

NGCP admits bulk of income in 4 years went to paying dividends

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
May 24, 2023 | 12:42pm
NGCP admits bulk of income in 4 years went to paying dividends
NGCP, a privately-owned corporation in charge of operating, maintaining and developing the country’s state-owned power grid, is 40% owned by the State Grid Corp. of China.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines admitted Tuesday before the Senate energy panel that the majority of its income during four separate years went to dividends for its shareholders.

The grid operator told senators that in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2019 a bulk of its net income was paid out to shareholders.

In 2019, the NGCP said its net income was P20.3 billion, of which P15 billion or around 74% went to dividends.

Two years prior to this, around 92% of its P20.6 billion net income or P19 billion went to dividends. The dividends distributed by the NGCP in 2015 was around 93% of its P22.5 billion net income or around P21 billion.

“It appears that a huge sum really goes to dividends,” Senate energy panel chairperson Raffy Tulfo said partly in Filipino. “Mapapa-sana all ka na lang talaga.”

For 2014, the NGCP reported that its dividends even exceeded its net income with P24 billion being handed to shareholders even as it only earned P22 billion.

NGCP spokesperson Cynthia Alabanza explained that their dividends and net income may not necessarily line up.

“Our profits or dividend are taken from retained earnings which have accumulated over the year so it’s not a one is to one,” Alabanza said.

But Tulfo was unconvinced. “A bigger amount goes to dividends instead of being reinvested for development. Only in the Philippines is transmission for-profit. It should be not-for-profit,” he said.

“You prioritize income over improving services by installing proper transmission lines,” he added.

But by NGCP’s own admission as well, its capital outlay was P39 billion in 2019 and P22.8 billion in 2017, which was more than the dividends it paid to shareholders in those years.

The Energy Regulatory Commission also said the NGCP has been spending higher on capital expenditures, but asked why its projects have not been completed despite this spending.

The ERC told the committee during the previous hearing that P12 billion of the NGCP’s P41-billion income in 2022 went to dividends.

NATIONAL GRID CORPORATION OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sustainable infrastructure needed to fight climate change

Sustainable infrastructure needed to fight climate change

By Louella Desiderio | 14 hours ago
Cities need to adopt green urban planning strategies, including investing in sustainable infrastructure to boost resilience...
Business
fbtw
3 years since franchise denial, ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo faces radio silence

3 years since franchise denial, ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo faces radio silence

By Ramon Royandoyan | 22 hours ago
These losses stockpiled since 2020 as ABS-CBN lost the rights to operate its flagship AM radio station as part of the state’s...
Business
fbtw
EEI welcomes new investors

EEI welcomes new investors

By Iris Gonzales | 14 hours ago
EEI Corp. welcomed its new strategic investor Industry Holdings and Development Corporation (IHDC) of the Chua Group.
Business
fbtw
Meralco boosts capacity in Laguna

Meralco boosts capacity in Laguna

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) has bolstered its capacity in Laguna with new substations that will benefit its custom...
Business
fbtw

Partnership

By Boo Chanco | 14 hours ago
Finance Secretary Ben Diokno has said that private sector participation is crucial to our economic recovery prospects.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Netflix expands password-sharing crackdown worldwide

Netflix expands password-sharing crackdown worldwide

2 hours ago
Netflix said early this year that more than 100 million households were sharing accounts at the service, "impacting our ability...
Business
fbtw
Apple to spend billions of dollars on US-made 5G tech

Apple to spend billions of dollars on US-made 5G tech

2 hours ago
The iPhone maker did not specify exactly how many billions of dollars it would put into the Broadcom alliance, but said it...
Business
fbtw
ACEN announces new shares sale program

ACEN announces new shares sale program

3 hours ago
The Ayala Corp’s listed energy platform, ACEN Corp., filed a shelf registration with regulators for an offering and...
Business
fbtw
Global dividends hit first quarter record $326.7 billion

Global dividends hit first quarter record $326.7 billion

5 hours ago
Global dividends surged 12 percent between January and March compared to the same period in 2022, which was already an all-time...
Business
fbtw
Why do the Investagrams and MB REIT charts have different numbers?

Why do the Investagrams and MB REIT charts have different numbers?

5 hours ago
Which method you use is kind of up to you as the investor, but if I were an active REIT buyer I’d find the forward-looking...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with