NEDA: Integrate climate change mitigation to boost agri resilience

MANILA, Philippines — The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said the inclusion of climate change mitigation efforts in agricultural productivity measures would be needed to enhance the resilience of the agricultural sector.

During the 2023 Asia Pacific Agricultural Policy Roundtable on Enabling Measures to Mitigate Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions Toward Resilient Agriculture and Sustainable Rural Development, NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan emphasized the need for developing economies to strengthen the resilience of the agricultural sector as this is crucial in having stable and affordable food supply.

In boosting the resilience of the agricultural sector, he said there is a need to strike a balance between climate change mitigation efforts and agricultural production.

“Continuously integrating climate risks and sustainability in crafting and implementing agricultural productivity measures is necessary to strengthen the sector’s resilience and profitability. This process would entail the regular conduct and integration of climate risk and vulnerability assessments in sectoral plans for agriculture,” he said.

While the agricultural sector substantially contributes to emissions, he said measures to reduce emissions in the sector have been met with hesitation given trade-offs with other development priorities like agricultural production and significant investments that are needed.

He remains optimistic, however, about the potential synergies between mitigation and agricultural productivity citing examples including crop rotation, intercropping, alternate wetting and drying, and precision agriculture.

These crop management practices are seen to help reduce emissions while simultaneously enhancing soil health, crop yields, and profitability.

In the Philippines, he said the country is committed to allocating resources for profitable, climate-smart, and resilient technologies as identified in the Philippine Development Plan 2023 to 2028.

“To realize these strategies, the Philippines seeks to prioritize investment in research, development, and extension of climate-smart and resilient technologies, including nature-based solutions,” he said.

He also said the country is seeking to improve the marketability and profitability of low-carbon technologies and products by facilitating linkages and collaboration among innovators, entrepreneurs, and industries.

In addition, early warning systems, national and local climate and risk data, and information management systems will be improved.

Given the limited fiscal space, Balisacan said the government would pursue policies to encourage private sector participation and develop attractive financing schemes.

“The strategy includes establishing local carbon markets for the agriculture and forestry sectors to tap private sector financing, including foreign investments,” he said.