^

Business

Landbank partners with Bohol LGU for fish program

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
March 15, 2023 | 12:00am
Landbank partners with Bohol LGU for fish program
In photo are (front row) Bohol Governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado (right) and Landbank president and CEO Cecilia Cayosa Borromeo (left) lead the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement for the Fish Buy Back Program last March 10 at the Bohol Provincial Capitol in Tagbilaran City. Joining them are officers of the participating fishers’ associations, fish vendor and trader groups, together with other Landbank and local officials.

MANILA, Philippines — State-run Land Bank of the Philippines has partnered with the local government of Bohol to roll out a fish buy-back scheme, allowing fishers to have a sure market for their daily catch while reducing the consumer price of fish in the province.

Under the Fish Buy Back Program, the provincial government of Bohol will directly buy the fish catch of local fishers’ associations and handle the sales to partner trader groups.

Meanwhile, the state-run bank will ensure the availability of affordable financing to support the operations of the participating parties and facilitate the disbursement of cashless payments under the partnership.

“We are pleased to take part in this timely and impactful initiative to advance the local fishing industry, which will benefit both local fishers and consumers. You can be assured of Landbank’s steadfast commitment to the objectives we have set out to accomplish under this program,” Landbank president and CEO Cecilia Borromeo said.

Under the partnership, Landbank will provide loans to 25 participating fishers’ associations through the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) Agricultural Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (ACEF), to support the acquisition of fishing equipment such as fishing boats, marine engines, and fish nets, as well as production inputs for fish cage culture.

The bank will also extend loans to 10 partner fish vendor and trader groups for the purchase of local fish catch from the provincial government, including its commercial distribution at a price lower than the prevailing market price.

The provincial government of Bohol is expected to officially implement the Fish Buy Back Program in the four priority municipalities of Talibon, Bien Unido, Getafe, and Buenavista this March at the earliest, with plans to eventually roll out in other parts of the province.

Landbank has already approved a total of P162.8 million in loans for 17 fishers’ associations and seven fish trader groups to jumpstart the Fish Buy Back Program.

They will enjoy an annual interest rate of as low as two percent, with a repayment period of five years, payable every six months from the date of the initial drawdown.

Meanwhile, in line with the provincial government’s push for digitalization, the program will adopt a cashless arrangement for faster and more secure disbursement of funds.

All payments between the provincial government, fishers’ associations and trader groups will be facilitated through Landbank’s iAccess and weAccess facilities.

Members of the participating fishers’ associations have also been encouraged to use the Landbank Mobile Banking App and LANDBANKPay to enjoy free and real-time fund transfers.

LAND BANK

TRADER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BAP: Philippines' banking system not expose to US contagion

BAP: Philippines' banking system not expose to US contagion

9 hours ago
In a statement, the BAP explained the fallout from the closures of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank will not have...
Business
fbtw
Local shares plunge as fear shakes US financial system

Local shares plunge as fear shakes US financial system

By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange index plunged 2.31% to close 6,393.33 on Tuesday. Its performance on Tuesday marked its lowest...
Business
fbtw
Smart expands internet services, slashes rates

Smart expands internet services, slashes rates

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
PLDT Inc.’s wireless unit Smart Communications Inc. will slash the prices of its mobile services to support growing...
Business
fbtw
MVP mulls retirement

MVP mulls retirement

By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
Business titan Manuel V. Pangilinan is contemplating retirement and is in search of new CEOs for conglomerate Metro Pacific...
Business
fbtw
P750 hike in daily wages for private sector workers sought

P750 hike in daily wages for private sector workers sought

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
A bill seeking to increase the daily wage of private sector workers to meet the minimum standard for a family living wage...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Trade gap widens by 27% in January

Trade gap widens by 27% in January

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The country’s trade deficit widened by 27 percent as imports continued to outpace exports in January, according to the...
Business
fbtw
Philippine banks not affected by SVB demise&rsquo;

Philippine banks not affected by SVB demise’

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The biggest bank failure in the US since the 2008 global financial crisis has no substantial or material impact on the Philippine...
Business
fbtw
Philippine shares extend losses on SVB fallout concerns

Philippine shares extend losses on SVB fallout concerns

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Local stocks finished sharply lower yesterday as worries persisted about the fallout from the Silicon Valley Bank collap...
Business
fbtw
AyalaLand Logistics to double capacity

AyalaLand Logistics to double capacity

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. is betting big on cold storage as it looks to double its capacity.
Business
fbtw
Alternergy sets P20 billion capex

Alternergy sets P20 billion capex

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
Renewable energy firm Alternergy Holdings Corp., which will soon debut on the Philippine Stock Exchange, has set a capital...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with