^

Business

China to unveil lowest growth goal in years — analysts

Philstar.com
March 3, 2023 | 11:31am
China to unveil lowest growth goal in years â€” analysts
A delivery worker gets a takeout food order as the government banned dining at restaurants to curb the spread of COVID in Beijing. Millions of people in Beijing stayed home on May 9 as China’s capital tries to fend off a COVID outbreak with creeping restrictions on movement.
AFP

BEIJING, China — China will likely set one of the country's lowest growth goals in decades at the annual National People's Congress next week, experts told AFP, hit by long-running property woes, a sluggish global economy and geopolitical tensions.

Thousands of party delegates from across China will converge on Beijing for a rubber stamp conclave set to confirm key personnel appointments and make policy for the coming year.

Among the first declarations is expected to be a target for gross domestic product growth  over the coming 12 months, announced by outgoing Premier Li Keqiang at Sunday's opening ceremony.

Last year, the economy expanded just three percent, one of its weakest in decades on the back of the Covid-19 pandemic, lockdowns and a real estate crisis.

And economists surveyed by AFP predicted goals for 2023 will be conservative, expecting policymakers to aim for 5.3 percent, one of the lowest targets in decades.

China's housing market, which along with construction accounts for more than a quarter of GDP, remains in a slump, having been dealt a hefty blow since Beijing started cracking down on excessive borrowing and rampant speculation in 2020.

Real estate sales have since fallen in multiple cities and several developers are struggling to survive, while many homebuyers last year refused to pay mortgages on incomplete properties.

"Sales, commencements and prices are all lower," Moody's economist Harry Murphy Cruise said.

"Property developer defaults in late 2021 left more than a million pre-sold homes unfinished, spooking households, and prompting many to turn their back on the market."

An ailing international outlook was also likely to drag on growth, with economists warning of a slump in the world economy as countries battle soaring costs and central banks simultaneously hike interest rates to cool demand.

"We see empty containers piling high at Chinese ports," Gene Ma, head of China research at the Institute of International Finance, told AFP.

"Export demand is rapidly disappearing due to weaker global growth and supply-chain migration."

Meanwhile, commentators warned that geopolitical tensions posed a threat to China's economic prospects -- particularly if Beijing chooses to further involve itself in Russia's war in Ukraine.

"One big risk (if not the biggest) would be China actively supporting Russia with weapons and ammunition," Teeuwe Mevissen, China economist at Rabobank, told AFP.

"This would almost certainly lead to Western sanctions."

What growth does come will be driven by a surge in consumption demand, economists said, as the country emerges from almost three years of Covid restrictions.

"With signs of a recovery in consumer confidence, pent-up demand amid normalisation, and stronger economic activity supporting the labour market, we think services consumption stands to benefit the most," Jing Liu, Greater China Chief Economist, HSBC Global Research, wrote in a recent report. 

The Institute of International Finance's Ma, agreed, telling AFP his group expected a surge in household consumption, from a 0.2 percent contraction last year to nine percent growth in 2023.

"Considering household consumption is about 40 percent of GDP, household consumption alone can push GDP higher by 3.5 points," he said.

CHINA ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Being competitive

By Boo Chanco | 13 hours ago
Fear of competition.
Business
fbtw
Expansion of Cavitex C5 Link set

Expansion of Cavitex C5 Link set

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 13 hours ago
Pangilinan-led Cavitex Infrastructure Corp. has tapped the services of a Chinese builder to put up the second segment linking...
Business
fbtw

Starlink goes online at Pico de Loro Beach

13 hours ago
Starlink, owned and operated by US billionaire Elon Musk’s SpaceX, was launched at Pico de Loro Beach and Country Club in Nasugbu, Batangas recently, marking its first connection in Southeast Asia.
Business
fbtw
Cebu Pacific eyes record 24 million passengers in 2023

Cebu Pacific eyes record 24 million passengers in 2023

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 13 hours ago
Budget carrier Cebu Pacific hopes to fly a record 24 million passengers this year, expressing confidence the resurgence in...
Business
fbtw
Starlink is now live in the Philippines

Starlink is now live in the Philippines

9 days ago
SpaceX’s Starlink positions low earth orbit satellites into space to establish an internet connection. That connection...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Makati lifts closure order vs Smart after 'compromise' over unpaid taxes

Makati lifts closure order vs Smart after 'compromise' over unpaid taxes

1 hour ago
The settlement was reached after Smart submitted to the city government its accounting records amid an ongoing tax case.
Business
fbtw
Construction revival boosts Wilcon's 2022 profits

Construction revival boosts Wilcon's 2022 profits

1 hour ago
Wilcon Depot Inc. reported a double-digit profits growth last year, driven by resumption of private construction activities...
Business
fbtw
Bloomberry 2022 profit up 221% to P5.1-B

Bloomberry 2022 profit up 221% to P5.1-B

3 hours ago
The press release that BLOOM put out to accompany its annual report was something of a masterclass in terms of communicating...
Business
fbtw
BSP forecasts February inflation range of 8.5% to 9.3%

BSP forecasts February inflation range of 8.5% to 9.3%

3 hours ago
And when the BSP and the government talks about getting inflation back down into its target range of 2% to 4%, that’s...
Business
fbtw
Quick takes: AyalaLand Logistics' net income up 29% and more market updates

Quick takes: AyalaLand Logistics' net income up 29% and more market updates

4 hours ago
Quick takes from around the market.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with