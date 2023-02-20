^

Business

Stocks seen to move sideways

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
February 20, 2023 | 12:00am
Stocks seen to move sideways
The PSEi fell by 97 points to 6,779, down 1.42 percent week on week. All counters fell, led by holdings, mining and oil and property. Average value turnover, meanwhile, improved to P7.43 billion while net foreign selling was sustained, averaging P247 million, down by 31.59 percent.
Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Stocks will continue to move sideways this week as investors weigh the impact of sticky inflation and rising interest rates on corporate earnings.

The local equities market sustained its downward move on the back of a busy week capped by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’  50-basis-point rate hike.

The BSP raised its policy interest rate by half a percentage point, bringing the overnight reverse repurchase facility to six percent, the  highest in nearly 16 years or since the 7.5 percent rate in May 2007.

The PSEi fell by 97 points to 6,779, down 1.42 percent week on week. All counters fell, led by holdings, mining and oil and property. Average value turnover, meanwhile, improved to P7.43 billion while net foreign selling was sustained, averaging P247 million, down by 31.59 percent.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index will continue to test the 6,800 level, with its next support level seen at 6,600, according to Unicapital Securities.

For its part, 2TradeAsia sees immediate support at 6,600 to 6,650 while resistance is at 6,850.

This week, 2TradeAsia said, stock market investors would continue to look at fourth quarter earnings results. Index members Ayala Land Inc. and Wilcon Depot are among those scheduled to report results this week.

It said corporate results would particularly look at companies that are able to manage costs in spite of the difficult business environment.

“So far, stories have danced around corporate-level strategies against higher capital costs and ways to grow EPS in spite of difficult macro-events...Cash flow metrics will remain at the forefront, especially as fixed income yields become more competitive versus preferred shares and some reliable high dividend plays,” it said.

Overall, however, 2TradeAsia believes  inflation and interest rates would continue to keep market anxiety up over the near-term, as well as geopolitical tensions that could affect oil markets.

BANGKO SENTRAL NG PILIPINAS’
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chinese tech billionaire goes missing: company

Chinese tech billionaire goes missing: company

2 days ago
Bao Fan, who is also executive director of the bank, is a major figure in the Chinese tech industry and has played a key role...
Business
fbtw
Banks seen bracing for more rate hikes &nbsp;

Banks seen bracing for more rate hikes  

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
After kicking off the year with a 50-basis-point interest rate hike, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is expected to further...
Business
fbtw

Tiu resigns from Ever Gotesco, Infradev

By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
Businessman Antonio Tiu has resigned from his posts at the helm of listed companies Ever Gotesco Resources and Holdings Inc. and Philippine Infradev Holdings Inc., the company putting up the Makati Subway proje...
Business
fbtw

Do not move the goalpost

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
As usual, the boss, upon seeing his sales rep enter the office, asked: “Did you get any orders today?”
Business
fbtw
Alphaland projects to continue &ndash; Recto

Alphaland projects to continue – Recto

By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
Alphaland, the upscale property developer, will continue the projects left behind by its founder, the late tycoon Roberto...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Elevated inflation seen to persist

Elevated inflation seen to persist

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Economists further raised their inflation forecasts over the next two years after the higher-than-expected inflation print...
Business
fbtw
Government plans to sell stake in NLEX

Government plans to sell stake in NLEX

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The government plans to dispose of its 3.46-percent stake in Manuel V. Pangilinan-led NLEX Corp. as the country scours for...
Business
fbtw

DTI wants to regulate sale of mineral ores

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
The Department of Trade and Industry is pushing for government regulations that will stop the direct sale of mineral ores and instead encourage investments in minerals processing in the country.
Business
fbtw

Spy balloon

By Wilson Sy | 1 hour ago
On Feb. 4, the US shot down a Chinese balloon that was suspected of conducting spying activities.
Business
fbtw
With more IPOs, PSE pegs P160 billion new capital inflow

With more IPOs, PSE pegs P160 billion new capital inflow

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange is optimistic it will hit its P160-billion capital-raising target this year, with more companies...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with