BCDA, DOST put up virology institute

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
January 11, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) have committed to work together for the smooth and immediate completion of the five-hectare virology and vaccine Institute of the Philippines (VIP) in New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac.

In a statement yesterday, the BCDA said its president and CEO Aileen Zosa recently met with DOST Secretary Renato Solidum, Jr. to discuss details on the initial phases of the project, among which are the fencing and construction of an access road and dormitory.

Phase two will include the development of the main buildings and laboratories (BSL one and two), as well as the utilities and support facilities of the site.

In contrast, the biosafety level three and laboratory building will be constructed in phase three.

“We welcome this development as we are equally excited to work with DOST for this project. Learning from the pandemic, I believe the VIP is a significant step towards advancing the country’s capabilities in managing viruses and viral diseases,” Zosa said.

According to the DOST, the proposed design and structure of buildings for the VIP will follow the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO), and high containment laboratories will undergo international certification before they can commence operations.

The facilities comprising the VIP complex include an administration building, lecture hall, good manufacturing product building, human and animal virology laboratory, plant virology laboratory, animal isolation, biosafety level three and four laboratory building, plant cultivation area, dormitory, power station, and a sewage treatment plant.

On Dec. 5, the House of Representatives passed on the third and final reading House Bill 6452, the consolidation of 31 bills that seek the establishment of a virology institute.

The national government has allocated funds to the Department of Public Works and Highways for the design, site development, and construction of the VIP buildings and facilities.

