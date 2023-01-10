^

Business

First Gen tapped for RE shift

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
January 10, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles manufacturer Mc Bride Corp. is decarbonizing its operations by switching to renewable energy through First Gen Corp. 

Mc Bride is shifting to green energy for its entire 1.39-megawatt (MW) power demand for its two facilities in Caloocan.

Its geothermal power supply will come from First Gen’s renewable energy arm and leading geothermal provider Energy Development Corp. (EDC). 

“We are more than glad to be a part of Mc Bride’s decarbonization journey by helping them reduce their carbon footprint even as they continue to grow their business through our reliable source of 100 percent clean and green power,” said Carlo Vega, vice president and head of First Gen’s power marketing, trading, and economics.

Mc Bride provides high quality plastic packaging to various fast-moving consumer goods manufacturers in the ASEAN region.

Aware of the impact of plastics to the environment, the company aims to reduce usage through various measures such as implementing proper waste segregation and disposal, and energy conservation.

The company is targeting to reduce its carbon footprint by 25 percent in 2023. 

The move to fully shift to renewable energy, in particular, will help Mc Bride reduce its carbon footprint by 7,231 tons per carbon dioxide equivalent each year. 

The company likewise plans to set up a PET bottle recycling facility to further reduce its carbon footprint and hopes that First Gen will also be able to power it with 100 percent renewable energy. 

PET
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos administration to borrow $500-M via fresh dollar bonds sale

Marcos administration to borrow $500-M via fresh dollar bonds sale

11 hours ago
Unfazed by rising interest rates, the Marcos Jr. administration is turning to the international debt market once again.
Business
fbtw

Clueless

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
It is tragic that we now have agriculture officials who are clueless about basic economics.
Business
fbtw
60% of workers quietly quitting, study reveals

60% of workers quietly quitting, study reveals

By Louella Desiderio | 4 days ago
Sixty percent of employees in the Philippines have engaged in quiet quitting due to the low salary they receive and the lack...
Business
fbtw
Fitch unit: Philippine exports to soften in 2023 despite China reopening

Fitch unit: Philippine exports to soften in 2023 despite China reopening

By Ramon Royandoyan | 13 hours ago
Demand for Philippine exports is likely to remain subdued because of a looming global recession.
Business
fbtw
Asian markets extend new year rally on China, Fed hopes

Asian markets extend new year rally on China, Fed hopes

10 hours ago
Asian markets resumed their strong start to the year Monday, tracking a surge on Wall Street.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

CAAP wants to use government dividends for equipment upgrade

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines will cut the dividends it remits to the government to raise the P13 billion it requires to upgrade air traffic control facilities and prevent the airspace shutdown...
Business
fbtw

Philippines debt may ease this year

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Philippines‘ debt may ease this year as the economy continues to bounce back from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Moody’s Investors Service.
Business
fbtw

DA sets additional biosecurity standards

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The Department of Agriculture has laid down additional standards for biosecure hog facilities to help the industry recover from the  continuing cases of African swine flu in the country.
Business
fbtw
BSP shuts problematic Isabela rural bank

BSP shuts problematic Isabela rural bank

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has closed down a problematic bank in Isabela, the first bank to be shuttered by the central...
Business
fbtw

New Year SEC updates

1 hour ago
The implementing rules and regulations of the Revised Corporation Code of the Philippines that took effect on Feb. 23, 2019 are released by the Securities and Exchange Commission through memorandum circulars.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with