First Gen tapped for RE shift

MANILA, Philippines — Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles manufacturer Mc Bride Corp. is decarbonizing its operations by switching to renewable energy through First Gen Corp.

Mc Bride is shifting to green energy for its entire 1.39-megawatt (MW) power demand for its two facilities in Caloocan.

Its geothermal power supply will come from First Gen’s renewable energy arm and leading geothermal provider Energy Development Corp. (EDC).

“We are more than glad to be a part of Mc Bride’s decarbonization journey by helping them reduce their carbon footprint even as they continue to grow their business through our reliable source of 100 percent clean and green power,” said Carlo Vega, vice president and head of First Gen’s power marketing, trading, and economics.

Mc Bride provides high quality plastic packaging to various fast-moving consumer goods manufacturers in the ASEAN region.

Aware of the impact of plastics to the environment, the company aims to reduce usage through various measures such as implementing proper waste segregation and disposal, and energy conservation.

The company is targeting to reduce its carbon footprint by 25 percent in 2023.

The move to fully shift to renewable energy, in particular, will help Mc Bride reduce its carbon footprint by 7,231 tons per carbon dioxide equivalent each year.

The company likewise plans to set up a PET bottle recycling facility to further reduce its carbon footprint and hopes that First Gen will also be able to power it with 100 percent renewable energy.