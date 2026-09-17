Matnog Port in line for P2.2 billion upgrade

The PPA is bidding out the contract to undertake the first phase of the Matnog Port Expansion Project in line with its strategy to improve regional ports, especially the busiest ones.

Luzon’s busiest Roro port

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) has allocated P2.2 billion to expand some of the facilities in Luzon’s busiest crossing for roll-on, roll-off (Roro) vessels.

The PPA is bidding out the contract to undertake the first phase of the Matnog Port Expansion Project in line with its strategy to improve regional ports, especially the busiest ones.

The Port of Matnog is Luzon’s busiest crossing for Roro ships, which ferry passenger buses and cargo trucks from Sorsogon to Samar across the San Bernardino Strait.

In particular, the PPA divided the Matnog Port Expansion Project into three parts. First, the contractor must conduct removal, disposal and excavation works to clear the sites for the project. Afterward, it must construct a port operational area and a continuous Roro ramp, all to be completed within 900 days.

The PPA is limiting the bidding to developers with a Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board registration of Large B, specifically for port, harbor and offshore engineering.

This means only builders with a net worth of at least P10 million and industry experience of five years or more can submit an offer.

The PPA scheduled the pre-bid conference on Sept. 23, while submission deadline and bid opening are set on Oct. 3.

The PPA is expanding the Port of Matnog as Roro traffic is going up. First half data showed that Roro traffic has grown by four percent to 6.88 million, from 6.62 million a year ago.

The Port of Matnog also serves as one of the country’s most reliable routes for ships. The port is about 1.5 hours away by sea to Allen, so it is frequently picked by travelers as a jumpoff point to Visayas.

The Port of Matnog currently services several shipping operators such as FastCat, Montenegro Shipping Lines and Starlite Ferries.