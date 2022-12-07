^

Business

Review of policies on OFW insurance sought

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
December 7, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Insurance Commission (IC) should review its existing framework that restricts firms from selling policies to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) amid the limited social protection for the sector.

During the launch of the latest policy paper by law firm Quisumbing Torres and insurer Pru Life UK yesterday, the parties called on the government to review existing regulations on selling insurance policies to OFWs while they are working abroad.

Current regulations require OFWs to be physically present in the country to complete a purchase of life protection products from local-based companies.

There are close to two million OFWs abroad contributing $135 billion in remittances or roughly 10 percent of the economy.

However, a huge chunk of them do not have social protection that was only highlighted by the pandemic.

According to Alain Charles Veloso, Quisumbing Torres partner and head of banking and finance group, life insurance products should be made available to OFWs even while they are working abroad to improve financial inclusion and social protection.

Veloso pointed out that the OFW market remains at risk of being left unserved and unprotected by insurance companies due to current regulatory restrictions.

Veloso called for the easing of rules on cross-border selling of life insurance to OFWs by recognizing reverse solicitation exceptions.

This would allow OFWs to purchase life insurance from local firms while they are abroad to help cover the risks that would be more prevalent as they return to the country in their retirement years.

“This is within the purview of the IC. They can pass additional circulars or liberalize the ability to cross sell,” Veloso said.

“Most OFWs are breadwinners who are finding other ways to ensure that their families are protected in the event something happens to them,” he said.

Further, the policy paper is recommending that the government enter into bilateral or multilateral agreements for passporting exemptions in OFW-heavy countries to enable local insurers provide financial services to OFWs even abroad. Such a measure is within the newly created Department of Migrant Workers.

However, Veloso said this could be the most difficult to achieve as entering into agreements requires cooperation with another jurisdiction.

“But these first two recommendations are most important because they require an action from the regulators and it will clarify or address any doubt or ambiguity as to the legality of insurance companies’ ability to sell,” he said.

Lastly, the paper also called for allowing financial education, marketing, and selling of life insurance to OFWs and their families through the use of technology.

A recent study showed that OFWs only utilize financial services to remit money and have no bank accounts or personal insurance.

“Their knowledge of financial services being offered by local companies is also very limited. The IC may consider allowing financial institutions to use their digital platforms to help OFWs understand the insurance products suitable for their needs,” the paper said.

IC

OFW
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Dollar drop continues

By Wilson Sy | 2 days ago
Last week, the US dollar continued its historic drop from a two-decade high that was touched on Sept. 28.
Business
fbtw
World Bank sees faster 2022 GDP growth for Philippines before slowdown

World Bank sees faster 2022 GDP growth for Philippines before slowdown

By Ramon Royandoyan | 9 hours ago
The projection landed near the upper range of the Marcos Jr. administration’s growth target of 6.5-7.5% for 2022.&...
Business
fbtw
Unfazed by renewed Fed fears, Philippine shares defy regional gloom

Unfazed by renewed Fed fears, Philippine shares defy regional gloom

By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
Unfazed by rising inflation, local shares rallied on Tuesday as it was one of the regional bourses that brushed off concerns...
Business
fbtw
Biz groups oppose creation of Maharlika Wealth Fund

Biz groups oppose creation of Maharlika Wealth Fund

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Business groups joined a clarion call to oppose the Marcos Jr. administration’s plan to create a sovereign wealth ...
Business
fbtw
Does the P250-B Maharlika Wealth Fund make sense?
play

Does the P250-B Maharlika Wealth Fund make sense?

By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 days ago
Lawmakers allied with President Marcos are pushing for the creation of a P250-billion sovereign wealth fund. But will it work...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Inflation sprints to 8% in November

Inflation sprints to 8% in November

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Inflation rose to a 14 year-high in November largely due to faster food price upticks, the Philippine Statistics Authority...
Business
fbtw
Government lowers deficit to GDP ratio

Government lowers deficit to GDP ratio

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The country’s economic managers expect to further reduce the share of the budget deficit to national output this year...
Business
fbtw
World Bank raises Philippine GDP projection to 7.2%

World Bank raises Philippine GDP projection to 7.2%

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The World Bank raised its gross domestic product growth forecast for the Philippines this year after a stronger-than-expected...
Business
fbtw
PAL to expand cargo segment

PAL to expand cargo segment

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines plans to expand its cargo segment as it eyes to reinforce its position as the only domestic...
Business
fbtw
Stocks jump on optimism over China&rsquo;s reopening

Stocks jump on optimism over China’s reopening

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Share prices snapped out of a three-session downturn yesterday, with the main index leading the way in Asian emerging markets,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with