SDEAS announces admissions entry period

MANILA, Philippines — The De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde – School of Deaf Education and Applied Studies (SDEAS) opens its doors to young deaf leaders and aspiring hearing sign language interpreters.

SDEAS takes pride in two of the programs that they offer to the public: Bachelor in Applied Deaf Studies and Bachelor in Sign Language Interpretation.

SDEAS offers the Bachelor in Applied Deaf Studies (BAPDST), which allows the deaf to study and embrace their identity, language, culture and community.

Students enrolled in the BAPDST program are also prepared to be employable and may choose between three tracks they want to focus on: Entrepreneurship, Visual Media Arts and Business Outsourcing Services and Management.

Graduates of this program are employed as sign language instructors, community advocates, college instructors, data analysts, researchers, web designers – frontend and backend, app designers and developers, accounts and technical supports, and so on.

SDEAS also offers the first ever sign language interpreting program in the country. The Bachelor in Sign Language Interpretation or BSLI is a three-year program designed to equip hearing students with the necessary linguistic skills and cultural knowledge to become professional sign language interpreters.

Visit bit.ly/studygrant for more information about the grant application process. Deaf students may visit bit.ly/csbdeafapplication for admission requirements and procedures in English and in Filipino sign language. Hearing students can visit www.benilde.edu.ph/admission to launch their BSLI application.