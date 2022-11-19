Shell switches Mamplasan mobility site to RE

MANILA, Philippines — Pilipinas Shell has turned to renewable energy to power its Mamplasan mobility site at South Luzon Expressway.

The station with Shell Recharge charging points will be powered through a mix of solar, geothermal and hydro energies.

Shell Mamplasan is the second Shell mobility site to be powered by renewable energy from Shell Energy Philippines (SEPH), the first being Shell North Luzon Tollway 1 (NLT1) in Balagtas, Bulacan.

“The switching to renewable energy at our operations shows our commitment to reducing our own carbon emissions. We continue to work with partners in the decarbonization journey as we transition to a lower carbon economy,” said Lorelie Quiambao-Osial, country chair for Shell companies in the Philippines.

Shell in 2020 started transforming its retail fuel stations into one-stop mobility destinations featuring sustainable solutions.

These solutions help reduce energy consumption by approximately 30 percent compared to a traditional site.

Aside from Shell Mamplasan and Shell NLT1, the SciP headquarters in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig and the Shell Import Facility in Tabangao, Batangas are also currently powered by renewable energy through SEPH.

SEPH is a retail electricity supplier under the Shell Group offering competitive and environment-friendly energy solutions to industrial and commercial customers in the Philippines.

It offers a whole range of energy sources from full renewable energies to the traditional supply of electricity to meet the changing requirements of its customers.