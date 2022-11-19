^

Business

Shell switches Mamplasan mobility site to RE

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
November 19, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Pilipinas Shell has turned to renewable energy to power its Mamplasan mobility site at South Luzon Expressway.

The station with Shell Recharge charging points will be powered through a mix of solar, geothermal and hydro energies.

Shell Mamplasan is the second Shell mobility site to be powered by renewable energy from Shell Energy Philippines (SEPH), the first being Shell North Luzon Tollway 1 (NLT1) in Balagtas, Bulacan.

“The switching to renewable energy at our operations shows our commitment to reducing our own carbon emissions. We continue to work with partners in the decarbonization journey as we transition to a lower carbon economy,” said Lorelie Quiambao-Osial, country chair for Shell companies in the Philippines.

Shell in 2020 started transforming its retail fuel stations into one-stop mobility destinations featuring sustainable solutions.

These solutions help reduce energy consumption by approximately 30 percent compared to a traditional site.

Aside from Shell Mamplasan and Shell NLT1, the SciP headquarters in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig and the Shell Import Facility in Tabangao, Batangas are also currently powered by renewable energy through SEPH.

SEPH is a retail electricity supplier under the Shell Group offering competitive and environment-friendly energy solutions to industrial and commercial customers in the Philippines.

It offers a whole range of energy sources from full renewable energies to the traditional supply of electricity to meet the changing requirements of its customers.

SHELL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
It&rsquo;s more expensive in the Philippines

It’s more expensive in the Philippines

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
It really is more fun in the Philippines.
Business
fbtw
Solar Philippines on track to build world&rsquo;s largest solar farm

Solar Philippines on track to build world’s largest solar farm

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Solar Philippines has gained significant headway in its plans to develop the world’s largest solar farm.
Business
fbtw

Japan’s Mitsukoshi mall opens in BGC

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Federal Land Inc., the real estate firm  of GT Capital Holdings, yesterday unveiled the Philippines’ first Mitsukoshi mall, located at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, beside Grand Hyatt Manila.
Business
fbtw

$157 billion offshore wind projects in the pipeline – DOE

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The Department of Energy is set to enhance the policies and guidelines governing offshore wind developments with over $157 billion worth of such projects in the country’s pipeline.
Business
fbtw

Water woes

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 2 hours ago
The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System has just approved an increase in water rates for both Manila Water Co. and Maynilad Water Services, the two concessionaires for Greater Metro Manila, to be implemented...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Choosing the right bull

By Francis J. Kong | 2 hours ago
Let me tell you a story about the Farmer and The Bulls.
Business
fbtw
Manila Water to fill up supply shortfall in Cebu

Manila Water to fill up supply shortfall in Cebu

By Danessa Rivera | 2 hours ago
Razon-led Manila Water Philippine Ventures Inc. (MWPV) is eyeing to serve around a third of the 250 million liters per day...
Business
fbtw
Philippines pushes for urgent, bolder climate action

Philippines pushes for urgent, bolder climate action

By Danessa Rivera | 2 hours ago
Environment Secretary Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga is pushing for urgent and bolder climate action through financing and technical...
Business
fbtw
More, but less hefty, rate hikes expected

More, but less hefty, rate hikes expected

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may deliver more but less aggressive interest rate hikes after delivering a cumulative 300-basis-point...
Business
fbtw
BOP reverts to surplus after 6 months in deficit

BOP reverts to surplus after 6 months in deficit

2 hours ago
The country’s balance of payments position finally reverted to a surplus in October, ending six months of huge deficits,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with