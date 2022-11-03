^

Business

Emperador expands operations in Mexico

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
November 3, 2022 | 12:00am
Emperador expands operations in Mexico
Also known as Bodegas Domecq and 50 percent owned by Emperador, Casa Pedro Domecq specializes in making wine and tending vineyards. The expansion will support the continued and long-term growth of the winery.
Emperador / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Andrew Tan-led Emperador Inc., through Casa Pedro Domecq, is expanding its winery in Mexico.

Also known as Bodegas Domecq and 50 percent owned by Emperador, Casa Pedro Domecq specializes in making wine and tending vineyards. The expansion will support the continued and long-term growth of the winery.

Grupo Emperador Spain CEO Joan Cortes Vilardell said the winery business is showing great promise and prospects even as Casa Domecq is known for its popular brandies in Mexico, namely Presidente, Don Pedro and Azteca de Oro.

The contribution from this winery has helped Casa Domecq in Mexico to maintain growth since 2017 when Emperador made the investment.

As part of the expansion, Casa Domecq will be planting more vineyards.

“We are very much honored to have a role in the advancement and recognition of the wine-making tradition in Mexico through Bodegas Domecq. Bodegas Domecq’s winemaker Alberto Verdeja has been passionate about the winery for over 20 years. He makes some of the best wines in Mexico. At Bodegas Domecq, Alberto has made his wines the spearhead of the Mexican wine market in the world,” Vilardell said.

Bodegas Domecq recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, consolidating the company’s position as a major winery in Mexico.

Domecq was founded in 1730 in Jerez de la Frontera and arrived in Mexico in 1948, making wine in small wineries in Zacatecas or Aguascalientes mainly for the creation of brandies. The physical winery was born in 1972, marking 50 years of Bodegas Domecq this year.

It also hosts wine tours and private events, including weddings, thanks to the diversity of spaces and unique moments it offers.

In addition, the winery is recognized by visitors and the local public for its commitment to sustainability and the environment, through the responsible consumption of natural resources that stimulate a balanced growth with benefits to the environment.

Emperador owns Emperador Brandy, the world’s best-selling brandy, and Whyte and Mackay, the world’s fifth largest Scotch whisky producer.

Emperador’s portfolio of iconic brands includes Fundador Brandy, The Dalmore, Jura, and Tamnavulin Single Malt Scotch whiskies. The products are available in more than 100 countries across the globe.

At present, the Tan-led company is listed at both the Philippine Stock Exchange and the Singapore Stock Exchange.

EMPERADOR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

3 new stations mulled on Rizal end of LRT-2

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
The Light Rail Transit Authority is nearing the conclusion of its feasibility study on adding three new stations to the east of the Light Rail Transit Line 2 to scale up the passenger capacity of the railway.
Business
fbtw

In the service of the Filipino

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
We survived another killer typhoon, but many of our countrymen in Maguindanao and elsewhere didn’t. They could have if only they were able to get out of the typhoon’s path early enough. But they weren’t...
Business
fbtw

The Philippine sugar industry today

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 1 day ago
The sugar industry was recently shaken by the confusion of signals within the government on whether there was a need to import 300,000 metric tons of sugar.
Business
fbtw
Shell completes sale of Malampaya stake

Shell completes sale of Malampaya stake

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Oil giant Shell remains keen on pursuing opportunities in the Philippines even after giving up its interest in the Malampaya...
Business
fbtw
Factory output posts modest expansion in October as inflation bites

Factory output posts modest expansion in October as inflation bites

By Ramon Royandoyan | 13 hours ago
Local factory output eked out moderate expansion in October despite growing demand as inflationary pressures continued to...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Udenna mulls sale of Conti’s, Wendy’s

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Dennis Uy's Udenna Group is open to exploring all opportunities for his different businesses, including a sale.
Business
fbtw

Government rejects all bids for P50 billion T-bills, bonds

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government was not able to borrow P50 billion through the sale of short and long-term securities as an initial offshoot of another aggressive monetary policy move of the US Federal Reserve.
Business
fbtw

Factory activity moderates in October

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Philippine factory activity moderated in October, but remained in expansion mode, as higher costs weighed on manufacturers.
Business
fbtw

Semirara net income soars 250% in 9 months

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
A combination of elevated market prices, all-time high coal production, and higher spot electricity sales volume buoyed Semirara Mining and Power Corp. net income to a record-high level in the nine months ending...
Business
fbtw

Prime Infrastructure sets sights on Malampaya contract extension

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc. of tycoon Enrique Razon is setting its sights on securing contract extension for the Malampaya deep water gas-to-power project as the company ushers in a new chapter for the project...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with