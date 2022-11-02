^

Business

UNDP help sought to implement Mandanas Ruling

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
November 2, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government is seeking the assistance of a United Nations (UN) agency to help local government units (LGUs) in strengthening their financial absorptive capacity amid the implementation of the Mandanas Ruling.

In an interview, UN assistant secretary-general and United Nations Development Program (UNDP) regional director Kanni Wignaraja said government agencies are asking for assistance on the ruling that effectively increased the amount of resources that are given to LGUs.

Wignaraja was recently in the Philippines for a week-long official mission to discuss possible collaboration on development priorities toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

Since UNDP started assisting the Philippines in 1965, the UN agency has put local development as one of its priority areas in the country.

“Many of the secretaries that I was able to meet put as a high priority to say look at supporting the capacity and the systems for the LGUs that are not able yet to absorb and deliver,” Wignaraja told The STAR.

The Mandanas Ruling raised internal revenue allotment (IRA) transfers to LGUs and ordered that all national taxes should be included in computing the tax base in determining the allocation for LGUs.

However, Wignaraja emphasized that LGUs across the country have different capacities, with some being strongly capable of absorbing additional money while others are having a hard time.

“In others, you’re already seeing that they were even underspending and there’s a cost to that because that should have gone to improving people’s lives,” Wignaraja said.

The increased funding comes with additional responsibilities, as powers and programs coming from the central government will now be transferred to the local level.

Unfortunately, experts have been warning that increased budget is likely to result in lower budget execution rates and fiscal imbalances unless capacity concerns are addressed.

Wignaraja argued that the approach should vary on the demography, strengths and weaknesses, and the natural and human resource assets in every LGU.

“You can’t have the same model. This is why it’s important that we are here and we are part of the journey because we have to listen carefully to different needs in different localities,” she said.

Earlier, President Marcos instructed the economic team to prepare an amendment to the executive order that was released in 2021.

A technical working group has been created consisting of the departments of Budget and Management, Finance, Interior and Local Government, and the National Economic and Development Authority.

The EO issued by former president Rodrigo Duterte specified the items that are now going to be assigned to LGUs.

UNDP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Peak dollar?

By Wilson Sy | 2 days ago
The US dollar fell for the second straight week, taking a breather from the relentless rally that sent it to its highest level in 20 years, powered by the unprecedented pace of tightening by the Fed. 
Business
fbtw

Hard times ahead?

By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
If you listen to Junior and some of his economic advisers, the economy is doing well and they are optimistic about its future. It is almost as if we are not part of the world economy that is falling apart.
Business
fbtw

3 new stations mulled on Rizal end of LRT-2

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Light Rail Transit Authority is nearing the conclusion of its feasibility study on adding three new stations to the east of the Light Rail Transit Line 2 to scale up the passenger capacity of the railway.
Business
fbtw

Preparing for bigger storms

By Rey Gamboa | 1 day ago
It’s been 13 years since Tropical Storm Ondoy (international name Ketsana) caused widespread flooding in Metro Manila, paralyzing life for many of the metro’s residents whose homes stood in slowly receding...
Business
fbtw
Concrete, cement push prices of construction materials higher

Concrete, cement push prices of construction materials higher

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Growth in the wholesale prices of construction materials in Metro Manila picked up in September from the previous month, with...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines ready to face challenges &ndash; BSP

Philippines ready to face challenges – BSP

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 40 minutes ago
The affirmation of the Philippines’ investment grade rating by Fitch Ratings reflects a credible economic policy framework,...
Business
fbtw
Lazada constantly investing to serve customers better

Lazada constantly investing to serve customers better

By Catherine Talavera | 40 minutes ago
Lazada Philippines is constantly investing in its operations in the country, particularly in areas such as logistics, to improve...
Business
fbtw
DOE prepares for 2nd green energy auction

DOE prepares for 2nd green energy auction

By Richmond Mercurio | 40 minutes ago
The Department of Energy is preparing for the conduct of a second green energy auction by June next year following the success...
Business
fbtw
ADB sees remittances, worker deployment back to pre-pandemic levels

ADB sees remittances, worker deployment back to pre-pandemic levels

By Louella Desiderio | 40 minutes ago
Remittance inflows to developing Asian countries from overseas workers are expected to continue to grow this year, while deployment...
Business
fbtw
Shell completes sale of Malampaya stake

Shell completes sale of Malampaya stake

By Richmond Mercurio | 40 minutes ago
Oil giant Shell remains keen on pursuing opportunities in the Philippines even after giving up its interest in the Malampaya...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with