DOE seeks bidders for power conservation program

MANILA, Philippines — In an effort to lead the way in implementing energy efficiency in the country, the Department of Energy (DOE) is seeking bids for the conduct of an energy efficiency and conservation research and policy study for its existing facilities and infrastructure.

The DOE said the purpose of the technical study is to conduct an assessment of its existing facilities to be in line with the guidelines on energy conserving design of building.

It also covers the penetration level of energy efficient technologies in a building under review, including but not limited to energy conservation measures and best practices adopted and the use of renewable energy technologies intended to manage electricity consumption purchased from the grid.

“The procurement aims for the institutionalization of energy efficiency and conservation as a national way of life and to pave the way for the establishment of a framework for introducing and institutionalizing policies on energy efficiency and conservation, including the promotion of efficient and judicious utilization of energy across all sectors,” the DOE said.

The procurement has a P5 million budget.

The DOE said bidders should have a reputable track record related to market research, data analysis, engineering surveys or anything alike with a minimum of three years of experience.

Former president Rodrigo Duterte in April 2019 signed Republic Act 11285 or An Act Institutionalizing Energy Efficiency and Conservation, Enhancing the Efficiency Use of Energy, and Granting Incentives to Energy Efficiency and Conservation.

Dubbed as the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act, it shifted energy efficiency and conservation as a national way of life and provided a blueprint in formulating, developing, and implementing energy efficiency and conservation plans and programs.

It also promotes and encourages the development and utilization of efficient renewable energy technologies and systems to ensure optimal use and sustainability of the country’s energy resources.

It likewise reinforces related laws and other statutory provisions for a comprehensive approach to energy efficiency and conservation.

To encourage and promote the energy conserving design of buildings and their services to reduce the use of energy with due regard to the cost effectiveness, building function, and comfort, health, safety, and productivity of the occupants, DOE’s Department Circular 2020-12-0026 or Adoption of the Guidelines on Energy Conserving Design of Building was promulgated.

The circular covers both private and public establishments, with local government units to provide measures in the building permit issuances ensuring appropriate and effective implementation of energy efficiency and conservation for new and existing buildings.

New building construction and building retrofits shall also comply with the minimum requirements indicated in the guidelines.