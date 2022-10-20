BPI's Q3 earnings expand on better revenues, bigger customer base

The bank’s net income in the first nine months of 2022 amounted to P30.5 billion due in part to lower provisions.

MANILA, Philippines — Bank of the Philippine Islands reported its net income in the third quarter rose as revenues soared and its customer base expanded.

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, the Ayala-led bank said their net income from July to September leapfrogged 26.8% year-on-year to P10.1 billion. The double-digit expansion came as revenues in the same period grew to P29.8 billion, with their customer base hitting 9 million.

The bank’s net income in the first nine months of 2022 amounted to P30.5 billion due in part to lower provisions.

As it is, BPI cut their provisions by 26.8% to P7.5 billion accounting for declining bad loans, which skyrocketed at the onset of the pandemic.

The bank was rocked by numerous developments this year. There was a change in leadership as Fernando Zobel de Ayala took a medical leave and BPI announced a merger with Gokongwei-led Robinsons Bank Corp in the past month.

RELATED: Merger with Robinsons Bank to enhance BPI – Fitch | BPI gets into digital banking space with Robinsons Bank merger

The bank’s revenues year-to-date zoomed in 22.1% year-on-year to P87.5 billion, on the back of a P61.6 billion net interest income that expanded due to continued loan growth.

Non-interest income rose 26.2% to P25.8 billion due to gains in forex transactions and credit card fees in the first nine months.

So far, BPI’s total expenses inched up 9.9.% to P40.1 billion owing to higher regulatory, technology and transaction-related costs.