^

Business

BPI's Q3 earnings expand on better revenues, bigger customer base

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
October 20, 2022 | 1:27pm
BPI's Q3 earnings expand on better revenues, bigger customer base
The bank’s net income in the first nine months of 2022 amounted to P30.5 billion due in part to lower provisions.
BPI / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Bank of the Philippine Islands reported its net income in the third quarter rose as revenues soared and its customer base expanded. 

In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, the Ayala-led bank said their net income from July to September leapfrogged 26.8% year-on-year to P10.1 billion. The double-digit expansion came as revenues in the same period grew to P29.8 billion, with their customer base hitting 9 million.

The bank’s net income in the first nine months of 2022 amounted to P30.5 billion due in part to lower provisions. 

As it is, BPI cut their provisions by 26.8% to P7.5 billion accounting for declining bad loans, which skyrocketed at the onset of the pandemic.

The bank was rocked by numerous developments this year. There was a change in leadership as Fernando Zobel de Ayala took a medical leave and BPI announced a merger with Gokongwei-led Robinsons Bank Corp in the past month. 

RELATED: Merger with Robinsons Bank to enhance BPI – Fitch | BPI gets into digital banking space with Robinsons Bank merger

The bank’s revenues year-to-date zoomed in 22.1% year-on-year to P87.5 billion, on the back of a P61.6 billion net interest income that expanded due to continued loan growth. 

Non-interest income rose 26.2% to P25.8 billion due to gains in forex transactions and credit card fees in the first nine months.  

So far, BPI’s total expenses inched up 9.9.% to P40.1 billion owing to higher regulatory, technology and transaction-related costs. 

BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE

ROBINSONS BANK CORP.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
TV5, ABS-CBN call off P4 billion investment deal

TV5, ABS-CBN call off P4 billion investment deal

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 14 hours ago
Pangilinan-led TV5 Network Inc. has shut the door on revisiting its investment deal with Lopez-owned ABS-CBN Corp., as the...
Business
fbtw
Debt payments sink Philippine dollar position in deficit zone in September

Debt payments sink Philippine dollar position in deficit zone in September

By Ramon Royandoyan | 22 hours ago
The country's balance of payments (BOP) amounted to a deficit of $2.3 billion in September, wider compared with the $412 million...
Business
fbtw
Despite high inflation, government keeps growth targets

Despite high inflation, government keeps growth targets

By Louella Desiderio | 14 hours ago
The government is keeping its growth target for next year, even as sustained increases in inflation may slow down the economy...
Business
fbtw
To abaca or not? Questions hound BSP's switch to polymer banknotes

To abaca or not? Questions hound BSP's switch to polymer banknotes

By Ramon Royandoyan | 23 hours ago
Questions surrounding the economic viability and sustainability of the new polymer banknotes popped up in a Senate committee...
Business
fbtw

‘Ready and open’ business prayers

By Rey Gamboa | 14 hours ago
Restarting the economy after more than two years of restricted movement holds multiple challenges not just for the government, but also for businesses, and it is under such conditions and more that the Philippine...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Medilines Distributors pops on buy-back announcement

Medilines Distributors pops on buy-back announcement

5 hours ago
Looking at the IPO Tracker, it seems like 6 of the 7 IPOs that followed MEDIC’s IPO “batch” all had stabilization...
Business
fbtw
DITO open to &ldquo;amicable settlement&rdquo; of P430-M PLDT debt

DITO open to “amicable settlement” of P430-M PLDT debt

5 hours ago
DITO has two weeks.
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: Starlink's local partner and 2 more market updates

Quick Take: Starlink's local partner and 2 more market updates

5 hours ago
There is no information to say whether or not this deal is exclusive.
Business
fbtw
Stocks waver as inflation concerns offset positive earnings

Stocks waver as inflation concerns offset positive earnings

6 hours ago
Market movements have been dominated in recent months by interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks...
Business
fbtw
Smartphone sales sag as consumers delay purchases: report

Smartphone sales sag as consumers delay purchases: report

6 hours ago
Worldwide smartphone sales in each quarter have fallen short in comparison to those in the same periods last year, it said...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with