^

Business

Surging dollar sends peso plunging to new low

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
September 27, 2022 | 5:08pm
peso
A motorist pays for its tank refueling in a gas station along Nangka J.P. Rizal in Marikina on Monday, June 20, 2022.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The surging dollar beat the peso into submission as the US Federal Reserve’s rate hike continues to reign king in global markets.

The local currency’s finish on Tuesday, at P58.99 against the greenback, was weaker than its previous close of P58.5, marking a new record-low.

That said, the peso's decline kept pace with the Philippine Stock Exchange's lowest level this year.

As it is, the peso's continued decline is foreboding for a Philippine economy reeling from imported inflation driven partly by expensive oil. The Philippine economy is also looking to regain economic momentum as it recovers from pandemic fallout in the past two years.

Domini Velasquez, chief economist at China Banking Corp. attributed the peso’s decline to the market’s delayed reaction on the dollar. 

“The peso's new high today may be a delayed reaction from yesterday's movement globally, where currencies of developed and developing economies plunged amidst broad dollar strength,” she said in a Viber message. 

Data from the Asian Development Bank showed that the peso has depreciated by 11% since the end of 2021. 

The peso’s depreciation has a hand in pushing up the costs of goods and services since this meant that businesses and firms would need to spend more for their importing needs. To recoup their expenses, they would pass on the burden to consumers. 

“Although the peso is testing the 59-levels, and may even test 60, we think that the dollar's strength may likely be nearing its peak,” Velasquez added.

That said, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas mirrored the US Fed’s actions to quell inflation. Interest rates in the country currently stood at 4.25%, which banks use as a benchmark when they lend to consumers and businesses. 

“Structural flows such as remittances and upcoming IPOs may provide some support to the peso,” said Velasquez.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PHILIPPINE INFLATION

PHILIPPINE PESO

US FEDERAL RESERVE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
&lsquo;POGO ban to trigger real estate crisis&rsquo;

‘POGO ban to trigger real estate crisis’

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
A total ban on Philippine offshore gaming operations may trigger another crisis in the real estate industry and spill over...
Business
fbtw

Power rates: Up, up, and away

By Rey Gamboa | 18 hours ago
Power rates are likely to increase further in the coming months as the impact of higher coal and crude oil importation costs trickle down to consumers, mainly due to a weak peso that has magnified the effect of high...
Business
fbtw

Power shortage too?

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Duterte appointed a politician with no background in the sector as secretary of energy. Six years of neglect is starting to haunt us.
Business
fbtw
Japan government intervenes to support cratering yen

Japan government intervenes to support cratering yen

10 hours ago
It was the first government intervention to prop up the currency since 1998 and came after the dollar neared 146 yen earlier...
Business
fbtw

Increasing investments and fighting inflation  

By Tony F. Katigbak | 18 hours ago
Last week, President Marcos spoke to the business sector in an economic briefing in New York. He urged investors to look to the Philippines, citing an “economic resurgence” in the country on the tail...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Interpol issues red notice for Terra crypto founder: Seoul

Interpol issues red notice for Terra crypto founder: Seoul

10 hours ago
On Twitter, Kwon denied that he was on the run but did not reveal his whereabouts.
Business
fbtw
New mining applications expected even with new fiscal regime

New mining applications expected even with new fiscal regime

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 18 hours ago
The Department of Finance expects the government to see more mining applications in this administration even with fresh tax...
Business
fbtw
IMF slashes Philippines growth forecasts

IMF slashes Philippines growth forecasts

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
The International Monetary Fund sees the Philippines’ real gross domestic product growing by 6.5 percent in 2022, but...
Business
fbtw
Rate hikes likely to continue

Rate hikes likely to continue

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
The research units of Fitch and Moody’s Groups sees the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas delivering more rate hikes until...
Business
fbtw
Colliers: Allow WFH to sustain competitiveness of IT-BPM

Colliers: Allow WFH to sustain competitiveness of IT-BPM

By Catherine Talavera | 18 hours ago
Accommodating flexible work from home or hybrid work arrangements is expected  to sustain the competitiveness of the...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with