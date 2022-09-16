^

Business

Antitrust regulators tighten rules for mandatory review of M&As

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
September 16, 2022 | 11:36am
Antitrust regulators tighten rules for mandatory review of M&As
The compulsory order for notification now covers mergers and acquisitions whose transaction size grows to P2.5 billion while the parent entity’s aggregate assets and revenues in the Philippines are valued at least P6.1 billion.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Competition Commission “provisionally” tightened the thresholds that would trigger a review of upcoming mergers and acquisitions (M&A) following the expiration of a law that clipped the review powers of antitrust regulators.

Companies with planned M&As valued at P2.5 billion must notify the PCC first before they can proceed so that antitrust regulators can check if the transaction is anti-competitive.

At the same time, if the ultimate parent company of one of the parties to an M&A has an aggregate assets or revenues in the Philippines amounting to P6.1 billion, the companies must also notify the PCC of the transaction for review.

These thresholds will remain effective until PCC approves new thresholds for compulsory notification.

To recall, legislators that passed the Bayanihan to Recover As One Act (Bayanihan 2) in 2020 inserted a provision at the last minute that raised the bar for M&As to trigger a review of antitrust authorities. Prior to this legislation, the thresholds in 2020 were set at P6 billion for size of party and P2.4 billion for size of transaction.

Under Bayanihan 2, M&As would only be reviewed by PCC if the transaction is worth over P50 billion, a staggering amount that only a few local conglomerates, and their transactions, are likely to hit. To make matters worse, PCC is also prevented from inquiring on itself about these transactions for 1 year.

Increasing the price threshold for a review virtually eliminates one of PCC’s core functions since most local corporates tend to be small, while the larger ones are not big enough to trigger a review under the Bayanihan 2. 

The lax regulations stayed for 2 years since Bayanihan 2’s enactment. During that period, the PCC said it received notifications of nine transactions, six of which were approved while three had been withdrawn.

The Bayanihan 2 law expired yesterday.

To date, the PCC said it has received a total of 227 notifications from parties and approved 205 transactions with a combined value of P4.63 trillion.

MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Consortium backed by Samsung bags $11-B Sangley Airport deal

Consortium backed by Samsung bags $11-B Sangley Airport deal

By Ramon Royandoyan | 21 hours ago
The Provincial Government of Cavite awarded the project to the group of companies on Thursday, according to a statement.
Business
fbtw

Salt of the earth

By Boo Chanco | 13 hours ago
Salt had once been considered so valuable, soldiers in the Roman army were sometimes paid with salt instead of money. Their monthly allowance was called “salarium” (“sal” being the...
Business
fbtw
Security Bank launches cashback credit card

Security Bank launches cashback credit card

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 13 hours ago
Security Bank Corp. is looking at accelerating the growth of its credit cardholder base to about 20 percent with the introduction...
Business
fbtw

Consortium bags $11 billion Sangley airport deal

By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
The consortium comprising the Yuchengco Group, Cavitex Holdings and Lucio Tan-owned MacroAsia Corp.  bagged the deal to develop the $11-billion Sangley Point International Airport in Cavite.
Business
fbtw

Lucio Co’s The Keepers buys into Spanish winery

By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
Retail tycoon Lucio Co, has acquired 50 percent of Spain-headquartered winery Bodegas Williams & Humbert SA, a move that marks his entry into liquor manufacturing from just import and distribution.
Business
fbtw
Latest
How the tide turned on data centres in Europe

How the tide turned on data centres in Europe

3 hours ago
Not so long ago, European countries were falling over each other to welcome the firms that run these warehouses, known as...
Business
fbtw
House of Investments consortium awarded $11-B Sangley Point International Airport Project

House of Investments consortium awarded $11-B Sangley Point International Airport Project

4 hours ago
Then came the casual mentions of tearing down NAIA altogether (for the benefit of the taxpayer, of course!).
Business
fbtw
Quick takes from around the market

Quick takes from around the market

4 hours ago
Buying a stake in the supplier of this product is a shrewd move by Lucio Co to manage risk.
Business
fbtw
World Bank warns recession risk rising amid higher interest rates

World Bank warns recession risk rising amid higher interest rates

4 hours ago
Inflation worldwide has been rising at the fastest pace seen in decades, due to supply constraints amid high demand as countries...
Business
fbtw
Philippines excluded in list of countries seeking IMF emergency aid

Philippines excluded in list of countries seeking IMF emergency aid

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 13 hours ago
The Philippines is not seeking any emergency financing from multilateral lender International Monetary Fund for countries...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with