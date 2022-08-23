Shangri-La's Hotel Jen to support staff after announcing surprise closure

MANILA, Philippines — With the looming closure of JEN Manila by Shangri-La hotel, along Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City, the accommodation company assured affected colleagues that they will be given support until the end of the year.

“Every effort is being made to support all affected colleagues through this transition, including the provision of a fair compensation package and extension of healthcare insurance coverage until December 31, 2022,” said in a statement sent to the press.

New Riviera Hotel Development Corp., the owner of the hotel building, on Tuesday announced that it has decided to close 308-room JEN Manila permanently as they venture into "redevelopment plans for the property."

It had been operating under the Traders Hotel followed by JEN Manila brand since 1995.

The hotel, popularly known as “Hotel Jen,” will cease operations starting September 1. However, it will continue to operate and honor reservations and bookings made up to and including until August 31.

It then thanked all the patrons over the nearly three decades of operations.

“We would like to thank all our guests, partners, colleagues for their unwavering support over the past 27 years, particularly during the challenging pandemic years,” JEN Manila said.

The hotel is among the multi-hotels accredited by the Department of Tourism to operate amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is also a former member of Hotel Sales and Marketing Association.

HSMA president Benjie Martinez said the HSMA community is “saddened by the owner’s decision to permanently close the operations of Jen Hotel.”

“But it is good to hear that the owners are doing their best to support all of our affected colleagues including a fair compensation package upon closing,” Martinez told Philstar.com.

“We also hope that the continued relaxation of restrictions in the travel and tourism industry will enable our displaced colleagues to find employment at the soonest possible time,” he added.

4 other Shangri-La properties to continue operations

Hotel Jen is the second hotel under the Shangri-La brand to close down amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In February last year, the biggest hotel of the Shangri-La group, Shangri-La Makati, closed its doors to the public. The hotel said the closure was temporary.

Its vice president for operations John Rice attributed the closure to “low business levels” in a letter to the Philippine Hotel Owners Association, where it is a member.

PHOA has yet to respond to Philstar.com’s request for comment regarding the closure of JEN Manila, saying they will wait for full details of the coming closure.

Meanwhile, JEN Manila said it will continue to serve the public at its four other Shangri-La properties namely, EDSA Shangri-la Manila, Shangri-la The Fort Manila, Shangri-la Boracay Resort and Spa, and Shangri-la Mactan Resort and Spa.

“We look forward to extending our trademark Asian hospitality to guests at our four other Shangri-La properties in the Philippines,” it concluded.