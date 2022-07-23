^

Business

Group presses passage of SIM registration bill

The Philippine Star
July 23, 2022 | 8:00am
Group presses passage of SIM registration bill
Subscriber identity module (SIM) cards.
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — An advocacy group championing the interests of ordinary consumers is urging Congress to refile and pass the bill requiring SIM registration that had been vetoed by former president Rodrigo Duterte, citing its immense power to protect Filipinos from scams and other internet-related crimes.

“We need this law because of the proliferation of scammers, fraudsters, trolls and disinformation agents who are emboldened by anonymity to do their dark deeds,” said Tim Abejo, co-convenor of CitizenWatch Philippines.

The SIM Card Registration Act requires telecommunication companies to register SIM cards at the point of sale and before activation. Existing and active subscribers must register their SIMs within 180 days from the law’s effectivity, with a possible extension of 120 days.

When this deadline passes, telcos are authorized to deactivate unregistered SIMs.

“Our lawmakers need to step in and correct this unfettered anonymity,” Abejo said. “Too many Filipinos are falling prey to these fraudsters and online goons. Technology should make our lives better, not worse.”

According to Abejo, the ratified version of the SIM Card Registration Law will protect consumers from internet or electronic communication-aided crimes like terrorism, text scams, unsolicited, indecent or obscene messages, bank fraud, libel, anonymous online defamation, trolling, and the spread of digital disinformation or fake news.

“Requiring the registration of SIM cards establishes the identity of users and makes them accountable for everything that they do with their number,” Abejo said. “That, then, deters perpetrators from committing cybercrimes because they can no longer hide behind false identities.”

For its part, telco giant Globe said the implementation of the law, when it finally takes effect, is key.

Globe president Ernest Cu had expressed full support to the SIM Card Registration Act but pointed out how easily fake IDs are obtained. in the country. He emphasized the need for the speedy rollout of the National ID system and called on the government to hasten the implementation of APIs into the national ID system that allows checks once registration has been implemented.

“We lack reliable IT systems. We don’t want anyone to think that the silver bullet of registration will solve all fraud, terrorism, and crime-related identification,” Cu said.

Abejo further lamented the marked increase in text scams where unsuspecting users are fooled into divulging sensitive personal information to those who use these to drain money from victim’s accounts

“The fake identities of cybercriminals and trolls allow them to operate wantonly with no fear of being apprehended. Consumers are easy targets with their sophisticated modus-operandi,” Abejo said.

“When SIM cards – which are linked to social media accounts – are registered, those victimizing online shoppers and those fueling confusion, hate and disinformation will know that they can be traced and prosecuted.”

SIM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Talking to yourself

By Francis J. Kong | 8 hours ago
Ever talk to yourself? I do it all the time.
Business
fbtw
Philippines debt rose the most in Southeast Asia &ndash; Moody&rsquo;s

Philippines debt rose the most in Southeast Asia – Moody’s

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The ratio of government debt to the economic output, as measured by the gross domestic product (GDP), increased the most in...
Business
fbtw

Bank of Commerce joins ranks of top fund managers

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 8 hours ago
The banking arm of diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. has joined the ranks of the country’s top performing fund managers as two of its peso unit investment trust funds ranked third in their respective...
Business
fbtw
Stocks rebound, end week higher

Stocks rebound, end week higher

By Iris Gonzales | 8 hours ago
Stocks halted a two-day downturn to end the week higher yesterday, as market sentiment got a boost from a rebound on Wall...
Business
fbtw

Asserting our sovereignty, energy is at stake

By Iris Gonzales | 3 days ago
Around this time six years ago, on July 12, 2016, the Arbitral Tribunal at the Hague handed down its landmark ruling affirming the rules-based international order governing the South China Sea and upholding the country’s...
Business
fbtw
Latest

AC Energy changes name to ACEN Corp

By Richmond Mercurio | 44 minutes ago
ACEN Corp. has  secured the Securities and Exchange Commission‘s approval to change its corporate name and make amendments to its primary and secondary purposes.
Business
fbtw

DART, Robinsons Supermarket team up for 15-minute grocery delivery guarantee

44 minutes ago
DART, a Manila-based quick-commerce provider, plans to tap the underserved online grocery market to grow its presence in the country as it banks on its 15-minute guarantee of instant grocery delivery service.
Business
fbtw

Nestle appoints new corporate affairs head

44 minutes ago
Nestlé Philippines chairman and CEO Kais Marzouki has announced the appointment of Jose Uy III as senior vice president and head of corporate affairs effective this month. Prior to this appointment, he was...
Business
fbtw

PNB infuses additional P392 million into Allianz joint venture

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 44 minutes ago
Philippine National Bank of tobacco and airline magnate Lucio Tan is injecting P392 million in additional capital to its existing joint venture with Munich-based global financial services provider Allianz.
Business
fbtw

Do we still need a bank secrecy law?

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 44 minutes ago
Various business groups and foreign chambers of commerce have requested President Bongbong Marcos to prioritize certain legislative proposals, among which is an amendment to the country’s bank secrecy law...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with