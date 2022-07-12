^

Business

Filipinos want Marcos gov't to tame inflation first, boost wages — Pulse Asia

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
July 12, 2022 | 2:39pm
Filipinos want Marcos gov't to tame inflation first, boost wages â€” Pulse Asia
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. answers questions from the media at a press briefing at Heroes Hall in Malacañang, Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
OPS / Robertson Ninal

MANILA, Philippines — Amid harsh economic conditions, majority of Filipinos want the Marcos administration to prioritize taming inflation and boosting wages, according to a new Pulse Asia survey released Tuesday.

Results of a nationwide poll of 1,200 adults conducted from June 24 to 27 showed 57% of respondents saying they want the Marcos administration to take "immediate steps" to control inflation. Other top-of-mind concerns for Filipinos were workers' pay hikes (45%), poverty reduction (33%), and jobs creation (29%).

Respondents were allowed to identify three problems that they believe President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. must urgently solve. Out of the 57% Filipinos who included rising prices in their survey responses, 29% of them ranked inflation as the top national concern that the new government should tackle first, trumping other problems with corruption, law enforcement and pandemic response.

Government data showed inflation sizzled 6.1% year-on-year in June, the hottest in over three years, as supply chain disruptions brought by the pandemic are worsened by a crashing peso, which has been exacerbating imported inflation amid motoring global energy prices.

For this year, the Marcos Jr. administration’s economic team admitted that the government would likely miss its 2-4% annual inflation target. They said it is only in 2024 that inflation is forecast to return to the state’s target.

So far, the economic team has yet to present clear-cut plans to choke off rapid inflation. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla, meanwhile, said the central bank is prepared to pull the trigger on its first 50-basis-point rate hike since 2018 when the Monetary Board meets in August.

There are discussions about continuing the ongoing cash aid and fuel subsidies implemented by the Duterte administration to help the poor withstand the sting of elevated prices, although fiscal constraints could force Marcos to stop the programs next year. Economic managers are also hoping for a more sustained economic rebound in 2023.

READ: Marcos' economic team sells 'ambitious' goals as Philippines faces tougher 2022

But with inflation woes not expected to go away anytime soon, Pulse Asia reported that expensive consumer items are the top concern in all geographical areas, especially in the National Capital Region (47.2%), as well as in Classes D and E (38.4% and 52.3%, respectively).

For those in Class ABC, the priorities of the new president should be providing jobs or other sources of income (30.7%), reining in inflation (26.3%), and addressing issues concerning the agricultural sector (14.2%).

Sought for comment, Anthony Lawrence Borja, political science professor at De La Salle University in Manila, said the impact of inflation on Marcos’ popularity would depend on five “intertwined” factors.

First, “the presence or absence of a clear and concrete plan that can reduce the fears of the public while giving the impression of government activity; (2) the actual and projected impacts of such policies; (3) the aggravation or alleviation of external pressures like the war in Ukraine on the global supply chain,” Borja said.

He added that the extent of damage that inflation may inflict on public perception on Marcos would also depend on “(4) inflation spilling into other areas of human security like poverty and food security; (5) and the availability of ‘scapegoats’ that the Marcos administration and its propagandists can eventually blame for the possible failure to stabilize or reduce inflation.”

INFLATION

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PULSE ASIA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Expressway traffic surges

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 15 hours ago
Traffic volume in major expressways has increased even at the height of soaring fuel prices, as Filipinos pursue their travel plans to take advantage of the lifting of mobility restrictions.
Business
fbtw
Bank of Commerce to raise P3 billion via peso bonds

Bank of Commerce to raise P3 billion via peso bonds

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 15 hours ago
Bank of Commerce is raising at least P3 billion as it taps the domestic debt market through its maiden peso bond offerin...
Business
fbtw

What came first? Not the chicken and not the egg.

By Tony F. Katigbak | 15 hours ago
Another week, another problem? It certainly does seem that way these past several months.
Business
fbtw

Gokongwei Group makes bet on Cebu casino project

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The Gokongwei Group has ushered in a new era of leisure and entertainment in Cebu with the opening of NUSTAR Resort and Casino, a five-star integrated casino resort, the first in the Visayas and Mindanao region...
Business
fbtw

Shortages and higher prices: Food insecurity signs

By Rey Gamboa | 15 hours ago
Apparently, most Filipinos are back to what they love to do most: malling and eating out.
Business
fbtw
Latest
8990 Holdings kills its FOO due to &ldquo;current market volatility&rdquo;

8990 Holdings kills its FOO due to “current market volatility”

6 hours ago
All that said, it sounds like HOUSE’s equity investors aren’t as rabid to exit as Coherent Cloud was with CNVRG,...
Business
fbtw
Balai Ni Fruitas stabilization fund 60% exhausted

Balai Ni Fruitas stabilization fund 60% exhausted

6 hours ago
If the same fund usage rate were to continue (we have no way to know if it will), then we’d expect the fund to be exhausted...
Business
fbtw
Quick takes from around the market

Quick takes from around the market

6 hours ago
Sizzling takes!
Business
fbtw
Wholesale prices growth eases in May

Wholesale prices growth eases in May

By Louella Desiderio | 15 hours ago
Wholesale prices of goods moved up at a slower pace in May from the previous month as four commodity groups registered lower...
Business
fbtw
Last-minute bargain hunting lifts stocks

Last-minute bargain hunting lifts stocks

By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
Locals stocks opened the week in positive territory as bargain hunters came into play at the last minute.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with