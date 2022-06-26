^

Business

Meralco, First Philec pursuing decarbonization of power sector

The Philippine Star
June 26, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — First Philec Inc. of the Lopez Group and Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) are partnering to explore next-generation solutions to help decarbonize the local power industry.

Meralco officials attended a two-day gathering, called “First Philec-Meralco Sustainability Conference,” which First Philec hosted recently to discuss potential strategies and solutions both companies can implement in pursuit of their shared vision of a sustainable and reliable power grid.

Topics discussed at the conference included greening the network, digital transformation, and the launch of alternative products and services.

Meralco, the country’s largest distribution utility (DU), is embarking on a Smart Grid project, which aims to improve the reliability and resiliency of the grid, empower customers, and embed sustainability into the system.

Last year, First Philec, Southeast Asia’s largest high-efficiency distribution transformer manufacturer, launched a super-green transformer model made from 100 percent recyclable and biodegradable materials.

“The main objective of the conference was to co-create and co-develop strategies and solutions that address sustainability challenges in the grid,” said First Philec head of customer development Luis Trinidad.

“Through discussion on our respective objectives and programs, the conference helped align these initiatives with a view towards fast-tracking implementation,” he said.

“The approaches and initiatives we tackled at the conference, including those in the pipeline, may be among the next-generation decarbonization solutions of both First Philec and Meralco,” Trinidad said.

First Philec’s new transformer model not only allows customers to reduce their carbon footprint, but also offers the highest efficiency in its class and an extended product life. These advantages help customers save on their electricity expenses.

First Philec’s launch of the green transformer forms part of the company’s adherence to the Lopez Group’s new mission: Forging collaborative pathways for a decarbonized and regenerative future.

Meralco’s envisioned Grid of the Future has the capability to self-heal and operate resiliently against natural disasters and attacks. As a smart and sustainable grid, it can safely and seamlessly tap distributed energy resources such as renewables and energy storage systems, and enable customers to actively participate in vehicle-to-grid and vehicle-to-home, as well as energy efficiency programs.

Business
Latest
