^

Business

Subsidies seen as short-term solution to soaring inflation

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
June 13, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Targeted subsidies on the most affected sectors should be the short-term solution to manage soaring inflation and not the suspension of excise taxes on fuel products, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said.

In its latest blog, the Manila-based multilateral lender said risks for inflation in Asia remain tilted to the upside as commodity prices continue to pick up as an effect of the Russia-Ukraine war.

This even as inflation in Asia remains relatively low compared to other regions in the world.

But as domestic demand recovers coupled with massive jumps in oil and food prices, so will inflationary pressures persist.

To address this, ADB economists Irfan Qureshi and Matteo Lanzafame emphasized that subsidies targeted at the poorest segments of the population are the most appropriate instrument to deal with inflation in the short-term.

“Subsidies create fewer distortions than alternatives such as suspensions of value added tax or excises on fuel—which are not only poorly targeted, but can be hard to re-install, set a bad precedent, and erode public finances,” they said.

In the Philippines, several lawmakers have already called for the suspension of the fuel tax as consumers continue to bear the brunt of more expensive food and non-food items.

Headline inflation jumped to a 3.5-year high of 5.4 percent in May.

But the incoming Marcos administration already expressed that it is not inclined to heed calls for excise tax suspension on fuel products.

In a recent television interview, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno, who will head the Department of Finance by July 1, maintained that such a move may be unwise.

Similar to what the ADB economists argued, Diokno said it would be “very difficult” to push for the return of such a tax measure when the need arises to do so.

“I think it’s a wrong move to cut taxes at this time,” Diokno said.

The Duterte administration already rejected calls for the suspension and instead provided subsidies to the most impacted sectors.

Diokno said the incoming administration will continue such an approach as it is more efficient than cutting taxes.

On the rising cost of fuel, the government has set aside P6.1 billion in fuel subsidies for public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers and farmers.

So far, over 180,000 PUV drivers and operators have received their P6,500 fuel subsidy while almost 160,000 farmers and fishers will get P3,000 fuel discounts.

On the other hand, Qureshi and Lanzafame noted that if there are signs that inflationary pressures are building and broadening, monetary policy should take center stage.

Further, they said the current nature of inflation, which is largely driven by energy prices, should prompt economies to ramp up investments on energy efficiency and renewables to reduce vulnerabilities in the medium-term.

“The crisis presents an opportunity for regional governments to speed up the transition to more sustainable and greener growth,” the economists said.

ADB

INFLATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Killer work ethic

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
No wonder this guy is so successful because he had a “killer work ethic.” Have you ever heard people saying this? They look, admire and respect people who consistently perform and conclude that they...
Business
fbtw
MPT South showcases Calabarzon tourist spots

MPT South showcases Calabarzon tourist spots

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Metro Pacific Tollways South, a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp., has partnered with the Department of the Interior...
Business
fbtw
Philippines normalizing at quicker pace, says DBS &nbsp;

Philippines normalizing at quicker pace, says DBS  

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
DBS Bank Ltd. of Singapore sees quicker normalization in the Philippines with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) delivering...
Business
fbtw

‘Good governance, better infrastructure to hasten recovery’

1 day ago
The incoming administration should shift from a services-led economic growth model and instead espouse good governance and improved infrastructure to enable the country to recover from the effects of the COVID-19...
Business
fbtw

Looming global hunger

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. is embarking on another game-changing mega project.
Business
fbtw
Latest
Government cuts debt payments in April

Government cuts debt payments in April

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 40 minutes ago
The government narrowed its debt payments for the fifth consecutive month in April, putting the next administration in a tight...
Business
fbtw
Philippines foreign debt-to-GDP ratio still lowest in ASEAN

Philippines foreign debt-to-GDP ratio still lowest in ASEAN

40 minutes ago
The Philippines still has the lowest ratio of foreign debt against domestic output despite posting the third largest expansion...
Business
fbtw
Electronics exports face headwinds as prices soar

Electronics exports face headwinds as prices soar

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 40 minutes ago
The electronics sector, the country’s top export, is facing headwinds in the near-term amid price pressures due to global...
Business
fbtw
PSE shifting to &lsquo;floorless trading&rsquo;

PSE shifting to ‘floorless trading’

By Iris Gonzales | 40 minutes ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange is closing its trading floor to pave the way for a full shift to “floorless trading....
Business
fbtw
Landbank opens loan window for rural banks

Landbank opens loan window for rural banks

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 40 minutes ago
Rural banks hoping to expand their electronic channels may acquire a loan from state-run Land Bank of the Philippines through...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with