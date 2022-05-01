Jollibee to open in downtown LA

MANILA, Philippines — The Jollibee Group is pushing through with its aggressive global expansion targets in North America with more store openings scheduled this year.

Jollibee is set to open its first branch in downtown Los Angeles this second quarter, which will be its 57th store in the US.

It also plans to open a second location in West Covina, California by the second half.

West Covina is home to the brand’s North American headquarters.

“Southern California has been and will continue to be a key growth area for the brand,” said Maribeth dela Cruz, business group head, Jollibee North America.

Jollibee said California is home to its first US location, which opened in Daly City in 1998 and remains to be one of its best performing locations in the country.

The company’s upcoming downtown Los Angeles store is located at the Corner 7th and Flower St. across the Bloc, a prominent shopping destination for residents, office workers and visitors.

“We couldn’t wait a moment longer to open our doors in one of the world’s most dynamic and diverse metropolitan hubs that boasts such a strong sense of community among those who live and work in downtown Los Angeles,” Dela Cruz said.

Jollibee said the new location is a sign of revitalization for an area that is actively recovering from the pandemic.

“We look forward to contributing to the vibrant food scene that exists here and serving our signature dishes to local residents and visitors from across the country and the globe, as tourism returns to the city in full force,” Dela Cruz said.

Jollibee operates more than 1,500 restaurants across 17 countries.