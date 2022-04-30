Globe partners with AST SpaceMobile satellite tech

MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecom Inc. is partnering with AST SpaceMobile Inc. to explore the expansion of services using satellite technology across the country.

AST SpaceMobile is building the world’s first space-based cellular broadband network.

It signed a memorandum of understanding with Globe for cooperation on implementing the planned AST SpaceMobile cellular broadband service in the Philippines.

Once launched, AST SpaceMobile aims to provide the first satellite broadband service directly to standard mobile phones in the country.

According to Globe, the space-based cellular broadband service is being designed to offer voice, video, data and internet access via 2G, 4G/LTE and 5G signals, helping to also provide connectivity during times of crisis including disasters and emergencies.

“Space-based broadband, otherwise known as Global Mobile Personal Communications Services, or GMPCS, is the new frontier in connectivity,” Globe network strategy and technology enablement director Gerhard Tan said.

“We are proud to take the first step towards the adoption of this planned breakthrough technology that could address the need for reliable and practical mobile broadband connectivity, especially in geographically isolated and connectivity-challenged areas in the Philippines,” he said.

Globe said its collaboration with AST SpaceMobile would enable its telecom services to cover areas beyond the reach of land-based cell towers.

“This collaboration is another step in Globe’s continuing initiatives to provide digital connectivity to remote rural communities as part of its commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. It is our mission to enable inclusive economic growth and provide quality education and e-health even in remote and still unconnected rural communities,” Tan said.

Globe said its collaboration with AST SpaceMobile is part of its aggressive expansion to boost service across the country and deliver a first world network.

The company said it is in talks with several technology companies to find, assess, and evaluate new emerging technologies to sustain its industry leadership and competitiveness.

The Ayala-led telco has earmarked capital expenditures of P89 billion this year to fortify its infrastructure, including new cell site builds, upgrades to 4G/LTE and 5G rollout acceleration, and expedited fiberization of households across the country.

Globe built 1,407 new cell sites, including 4G/LTE and 5G, last year.

It also upgraded 22,300 mobile sites and installed over 2,000 5G outdoor sites and in-building solutions.