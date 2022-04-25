^

Business

Electronic exports to remain strong

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
April 25, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The electronics sector, the country’s top export, is expected to remain in expansion mode this year even with challenges in the global market that may impact near-term outlook for the Philippines and the region.

In its weekly economic preview, New York-based intelligence firm S&P Global said prospects for the global electronics industry are for continued expansion.

However, it warned of a number of headwinds that would impact the near-term outlook for the Asia Pacific region’s electronics industry.

Electronics is the country’s top export, accounting for almost 60 percent of the total.

Latest data showed that dollar earnings from electronic products jumped 15 percent to $3.44 billion in February this year.

Rajiv Biswas, S&P Global Market Intelligence chief economist for Asia Pacific, said lengthy production backlogs for some key electronics products, notably semiconductors, will be an important factor supporting electronics output this year.

But he noted that tighter COVID containment measures have contributed to weaker consumer demand in China and the electronics industry is still struggling with protracted supplier delivery times and pricing pressures for critical materials.

Manufacturers are also facing intense cost pressures on raw material prices and supplier fees.

The electronics manufacturing industry is an important part of the manufacturing export sector for many Asian economies, including South Korea, mainland China, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Biswas said the pandemic has been accelerating the pace of digital transformation due to the global shift to working remotely, which in turn boosts demand for electronic devices such as computers, printers and mobile phones.

“The easing of lockdowns in many countries has also triggered a rebound in consumer spending, helping to boost demand for a wide range of consumer electronics,” he said.

Further, S&P Global noted that the medium-term economic outlook is still supportive for the electronics industry, with a sustained strong world economic growth forecast until 2024.

The outlook is supported by major technological developments, including 5G rollout over the next five years, as well as demand for industrial electronics.

S&P
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Civil society

By Boo Chanco | 3 days ago
“If the number of people attending rallies can be sustained, regardless of who wins, that’s enough to push back a government that will not serve our interest. And that’s very important to me. It’s...
Business
fbtw
PNB sells foreclosed North Harbour lot to ICTSI for P3.7 billion

PNB sells foreclosed North Harbour lot to ICTSI for P3.7 billion

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Philippine National Bank of tobacco and airline magnate Lucio Tan is raising P3.68 billion from the sale of its foreclosed...
Business
fbtw

The safety net

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
The unemployment rate at that time was 25 percent! People were looking for jobs, and many could not find one.
Business
fbtw

Thrown under the bus

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
Supposedly to help ease traffic in Metro Manila, LTFRB and MMDA have thrown bus riders under the bus, so to speak. It is now more difficult for those living in adjacent provinces to commute to work in Metro Man...
Business
fbtw
Policy continuity seen regardless of poll results

Policy continuity seen regardless of poll results

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The government’s economic policy direction is expected to continue regardless of the outcome of the May elections as...
Business
fbtw
Latest

Food shortage

By Wilson Sy | 1 hour ago
A global food shortage is looming.
Business
fbtw

BCDA, Clark woo tourism locators

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Bases Conversion and Development Authority and Clark Development Corp. are looking to entice investments from the travel and tourism sector in New Clark City and Clark Freeport Zone.
Business
fbtw

Dominguez lauds Cerberus takeover of Hanjin shipyard

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The acquisition of the former Hanjin shipyard at the Subic Bay Freeport by a US-based private equity firm secures the jobs of displaced workers in the area and will also create about 300 employment opportunities...
Business
fbtw

Villar Group eyes at least P10 billion from IPO of 3 units

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Tycoon Manny Villar, the country’s richest man,  plans to raise at least P10 billion from the stock market this year through the public listing of three more business segments – coffee, power, and...
Business
fbtw

SMC Global investing $1.02 billion for LNG plant

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
SMC Global Power Holdings Corp., the power unit of diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp., is investing up to $1.02 billion for a liquefied natural gas power plant in Cebu to augment baseload power in the g...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with