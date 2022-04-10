^

Business

DOE drafts rules for bidding of underserved areas

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
April 10, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Energy (DOE) is crafting the rules for the bidding of unserved and underserved areas to microgrid operators to help the country fast-track its total electrification.

The DOE is seeking comments from industry players for its draft department circular “Rules and Regulations Implementing Republic Act (RA) 11646 (Microgrid Systems Act)” until April 19.

A microgrid system is defined as an integrated power generation and distribution system whether or not connected to a distribution or transmission system.

The agency will also declare underserved areas, or those with less than 24 hours of electricity daily, and unserved areas, or those with no electricity access, no distribution lines, no home power system.

Under the proposed rules, the DOE will open the identified underserved and unserved areas for competitive selection process (CSP) to microgrid system proponents (MGSPs).

MGSPs can be a private corporation, local government unit (LGU), cooperative, non-government organization, generation company and its subsidiaries and distribution utility (DU) and its subsidiaries.

Since the ownership and operation of a microgrid system is not a public utility operation, they are not required to secure a franchise from Congress.

For the CSP, the DOE will authorize the National Power Corp.  to conduct the bidding process. The state-run agency will form a five-member bids and awards committee to spearhead and manage the CSP, and technical working group composed of technical, legal and financial personnel.

The DOE will also open underserved and unserved areas for unsolicited proposals from MGSPs, subject to Swiss challenge as a an alternative mode.

However, unsolicited proposals are only open to areas that are not yet officially declared by the DOE as underserved and underserved, or if they are not included in a DU’s local total electrification roadmap or distribution development plan.

Once awarded with a MGSP service contract, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) shall issue a provisional authority within 75 days upon receipt of application  for authority to operate and issue a final decision within 135 days.

The MGSP shall also secure a certificate of commerciality from the power regulator prior to its commercial operation.

For the rates, the ERC will evaluate and determine the full cost, approved subsidy if applicable and retail rate imposed on end-users of unserved and underserved areas.

The draft rules also call for the establishment of technical and service performance standards to be developed by the ERC, in consultation with the DOE, Napocor, National Electrification Administration (NEA), other relevant government agencies and private stakeholders.

Approved last Jan. 21, the Microgrid Systems Act aims to promote the use of microgrid systems to accelerate the total electrification of unserved and underserved areas nationwide.

DOE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Betty Ang, Uy couple debut on Forbes' list of wealthiest billionaires

Betty Ang, Uy couple debut on Forbes' list of wealthiest billionaires

By Ramon Royandoyan | 3 days ago
'Newly-minted' wealthy Filipinos made their debut on Forbes' list of richest people on the planet this year.
Business
fbtw

New, better way of doing things

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 4 hours ago
There are things in life that you can just let go of and do away with.
Business
fbtw
Converge raises P10 billion in bond market debut

Converge raises P10 billion in bond market debut

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Fiber broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. was successful in its first attempt to tap the domestic bond market,...
Business
fbtw

Starlink

By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
Here we are again with the Duterte administration raising our hopes that our broadband problems will soon be over.
Business
fbtw

Confidently humble

By Francis J. Kong | 4 hours ago
The most challenging thing to achieve in life is balance. This statement is true, and leadership is no exemption.
Business
fbtw
Latest
Above-target inflation seen in coming months

Above-target inflation seen in coming months

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 4 hours ago
Inflation in the Philippines is likely to stay above the two to four percent target set by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas...
Business
fbtw
DA, JICA explore potential partnerships

DA, JICA explore potential partnerships

By Catherine Talavera | 4 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture and the Japan International Cooperation Agency are looking to continue working together as...
Business
fbtw
Super app makes digital transactions easier for SMEs

Super app makes digital transactions easier for SMEs

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 4 hours ago
Small and medium enterprises super app Enstack continues to help small businesses in their digital transformation journey...
Business
fbtw
Public Service Act amendments

Public Service Act amendments

By Louella Desiderio | 4 hours ago
The new law opening key sectors to greater foreign ownership is seen boosting the country’s full recovery from the impact...
Business
fbtw
Appellate court upholds Banco Filipino liquidation

Appellate court upholds Banco Filipino liquidation

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 4 hours ago
The Court of Appeals has upheld the decision of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to place the closed Banco Filipino Savings...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with