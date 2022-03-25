^

Business

Pru Life UK honors top agents

The Philippine Star
March 25, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Leading life insurer Pru Life UK honored its top agents through its annual Prudence Ball held at Okada Manila in Parañaque City.

The Prudence Ball, which started in 2015, is the culmination of the annual recognition activities for the Pru Life UK Agency. It is a celebration of the most outstanding members of Pru Life UK’s agency force who made big contributions to the company’s success in recent years by reaching out to more and more Filipinos who want to get the most out of life.

“The Prudence Ball is our way to honor the hard work and dedication of our agency force. They are one of the main reasons why Pru Life UK remains as the number one life insurer in the Philippines,” Pru Life UK president and chief executive officer Eng Teng Wong said. “We want to inspire and motivate them by celebrating their achievements.”

Its first physical event since March 2020, Pru Life UK treated its agents to a luminary Orion League of Stars-themed party with world-renowned singers Jed Madela and Gian Magdangal providing top-notch entertainment.

Among those who received awards during the Prudence Ball were, Deegee Razon as Rookie of the Year, Sharon Chua Pesengco as Agent of the Year, John Ronnel Boncodin as Sales Unit Manager of the Year, Marko Patino Alejandro as Branch Manager of the Year, Carl Benson Panganiban Olivar as Area Manager of the Year and Jonash Chua Go as District Manager of the Year.

The Prudence Ball, the premier gathering of PRU’s best, is an exclusive, by-invitation-only gala.

Aside from this event, the company also gives rewards to top agents in various forms which include foreign group travel incentives for agents who qualified for the President’s Club.

The leading life insurer also puts premium in providing the necessary training and tools to equip its agents in reaching out to more customers. It recently opened the doors to the first ever PRUHouse in the country, a dynamic and agile workspace which offers an inclusive environment suitable and conducive for a wide range of activities to empower its agency force.

“The Prudence Ball is a part of Pru Life UK’s program to provide a nurturing and rewarding environment for our agency force. We will continue to come up with new ways to teach them and celebrate their success,” Wong said.

PRU LIFE UK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PEZA, call centers pin hopes on next president to make 'hybrid' work permanent

PEZA, call centers pin hopes on next president to make 'hybrid' work permanent

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Starting April 1, PEZA-registered IT-BPM firms will resume their “regular” setup requiring 70% of total workforce...
Business
fbtw

The end is near

By Rey Gamboa | 1 day ago
It’s a giddy feeling, this realization that the pandemic is on its last breaths.
Business
fbtw
DOE tells government agencies to conserve energy

DOE tells government agencies to conserve energy

By Danessa Rivera | 2 days ago
The Department of Energy has called on government agencies to strictly observe the Government Energy Management Program guidelines...
Business
fbtw

Ayala Group to sell LRMC stake

By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
Ayala Corp., the country’s oldest conglomerate, is looking to sell its stake in Light Rail Manila Corp. as part of the realignment of its asset portfolio, according to its top official.
Business
fbtw

Our wall of immunity is crucial to economic recovery

By Joey Concepcion | 1 day ago
During my stay in the US, I had a chance to see first-hand how the Americans are handling the transition to normalcy.
Business
fbtw
Latest
BSP keeps rates on hold

BSP keeps rates on hold

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 49 minutes ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has kept interest rates at record lows despite growing pressure to raise them, signalling...
Business
fbtw
Customs automates 82% of procedures

Customs automates 82% of procedures

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 49 minutes ago
The Bureau of Customs has automated roughly 82 percent of its procedures under the Duterte administration through its modernization...
Business
fbtw
UnionBank, Globe swap data for probe of frauds

UnionBank, Globe swap data for probe of frauds

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 49 minutes ago
Aboitiz-owned Union Bank of the Philippines has entered into an agreement with Globe Telecom Inc. on data sharing to speed...
Business
fbtw
Meat trader files P4.5 billion share sale

Meat trader files P4.5 billion share sale

By Iris Gonzales | 49 minutes ago
North Star Meat Merchants Inc., one of the largest pork and beef vendors in the country, has filed with the Securities and...
Business
fbtw
Shares advance for 3rd straight day

Shares advance for 3rd straight day

By Iris Gonzales | 49 minutes ago
Local stocks advanced for a third straight day even as emerging markets in Asia came under pressure due to uncertainties over...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with