Pru Life UK honors top agents

MANILA, Philippines — Leading life insurer Pru Life UK honored its top agents through its annual Prudence Ball held at Okada Manila in Parañaque City.

The Prudence Ball, which started in 2015, is the culmination of the annual recognition activities for the Pru Life UK Agency. It is a celebration of the most outstanding members of Pru Life UK’s agency force who made big contributions to the company’s success in recent years by reaching out to more and more Filipinos who want to get the most out of life.

“The Prudence Ball is our way to honor the hard work and dedication of our agency force. They are one of the main reasons why Pru Life UK remains as the number one life insurer in the Philippines,” Pru Life UK president and chief executive officer Eng Teng Wong said. “We want to inspire and motivate them by celebrating their achievements.”

Its first physical event since March 2020, Pru Life UK treated its agents to a luminary Orion League of Stars-themed party with world-renowned singers Jed Madela and Gian Magdangal providing top-notch entertainment.

Among those who received awards during the Prudence Ball were, Deegee Razon as Rookie of the Year, Sharon Chua Pesengco as Agent of the Year, John Ronnel Boncodin as Sales Unit Manager of the Year, Marko Patino Alejandro as Branch Manager of the Year, Carl Benson Panganiban Olivar as Area Manager of the Year and Jonash Chua Go as District Manager of the Year.

The Prudence Ball, the premier gathering of PRU’s best, is an exclusive, by-invitation-only gala.

Aside from this event, the company also gives rewards to top agents in various forms which include foreign group travel incentives for agents who qualified for the President’s Club.

The leading life insurer also puts premium in providing the necessary training and tools to equip its agents in reaching out to more customers. It recently opened the doors to the first ever PRUHouse in the country, a dynamic and agile workspace which offers an inclusive environment suitable and conducive for a wide range of activities to empower its agency force.

“The Prudence Ball is a part of Pru Life UK’s program to provide a nurturing and rewarding environment for our agency force. We will continue to come up with new ways to teach them and celebrate their success,” Wong said.