DOE authorizes 18 more firms to supply power to large users

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Energy (DOE) has authorized 18 retail electricity suppliers (RES) to supply renewable energy to eligible large power users under the Green Energy Option Program (GEOP).

The latest to be included the GEOP list is MPower, the local RES of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco).

The Aboitiz Group has the greatest number of RES qualified to participate in the GEOP with seven RES units.

These are Aboitiz Energy Solutions, Adventenergy, AP Renewables, Therma Luzon, SN Aboitiz Power-RES Inc. and SN Aboitiz Power-Magat, which is under SN Aboitiz Power Group (SNAP), the joint venture of Norway-based Scatec Solar and Aboitiz Power Corp. and Prism Energy, which is jointly owned by AboitizPower at 60 percent and Vivant Corp. at 40 percent.

The Lopez Group has three RES in the list, namely Bac Man Geothermal Inc., First Gen Energy Solutions Inc., and Green Core Geothermal Inc.

The DOE also cleared AC Energy Philippines Inc. and DirectPower Services to participate in the GEOP and both are part of the Ayala Group.

The remaining GEOP participants are Citicore Energy Solutions Inc., Shell Energy Philippines, Solar Philippines Retail Electricity Inc., EEI Energy Solutions Corp., and Solar Powered Agri-Rural Communities.

GEOP is voluntary RE policy mechanism that allows electricity end-users with an average of 100 kilowatts (kW) and above demand to choose RE as their source of energy.

The rules took effect on Sept. 3, with a transitory period of three months, and full implementation began on Dec. 3.

Despite the launch of the program, eligible end-users have yet to switch to RE supply, DOE-Renewable Energy Management Bureau (REMB) director Mylene Capongcol said in a text message.

GEOP is among the DOE’s efforts to attain the objectives of the Renewable Energy Act to accelerate the development of RE resources, achieve energy self-reliance, and mitigate the effects of climate change.

It also allows consumers to contribute to the country’s energy sustainability goals.