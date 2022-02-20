

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
DOE authorizes 18 more firms to supply power to large users
 


Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
February 20, 2022 | 12:00am





 


MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Energy (DOE) has authorized 18 retail electricity suppliers (RES) to supply renewable energy to eligible large power users under the Green Energy Option Program (GEOP).


The latest to be included the GEOP list is MPower, the local RES of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco).


The Aboitiz Group has the greatest number of RES qualified to participate in the GEOP with seven RES units.


These are Aboitiz Energy Solutions,  Adventenergy,  AP Renewables,  Therma Luzon, SN Aboitiz Power-RES Inc. and SN Aboitiz Power-Magat,  which is under SN Aboitiz Power Group (SNAP), the joint venture of Norway-based Scatec Solar and Aboitiz Power Corp. and Prism Energy, which is jointly owned by AboitizPower at 60 percent and Vivant Corp. at 40 percent.


The Lopez Group has three RES in the list, namely Bac Man Geothermal Inc., First Gen Energy Solutions Inc., and Green Core Geothermal Inc.


The DOE also cleared AC Energy Philippines Inc. and DirectPower Services to participate in the GEOP and both are part of the Ayala Group.


The remaining GEOP participants are Citicore Energy Solutions Inc., Shell Energy Philippines, Solar Philippines Retail Electricity Inc., EEI Energy Solutions Corp., and Solar Powered Agri-Rural Communities.


GEOP is voluntary RE policy mechanism that allows electricity end-users with an average of 100 kilowatts (kW) and above demand to choose RE as their source of energy.


The  rules took effect on Sept. 3, with a transitory period of three months, and full implementation began on Dec. 3.


Despite the launch of the program, eligible end-users have yet to switch to RE supply, DOE-Renewable Energy Management Bureau (REMB) director Mylene Capongcol said in a text message.


GEOP is among the DOE’s efforts to attain the objectives of the Renewable Energy Act to accelerate the development of RE resources, achieve energy self-reliance, and mitigate the effects of climate change.


It also allows consumers to contribute to the country’s energy sustainability goals.


 










 









DOE

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Bankrupt




By Boo Chanco |
4 days ago 


Can a country’s president bankrupt its Central Bank? Ferdinand Marcos did that in 1983, and today, generations of taxpayers not yet born during Marcos’s time are still paying for those bad loans the Marcos...








Business
fbtw













Meralco's business unit MPower joins DOE's green energy option program







Meralco's business unit MPower joins DOE's green energy option program



By Angelica Y. Yang |
1 day ago 


MPower, the local retail electricity supply arm of the Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), has joined the government's...








Business
fbtw













COVID-19 endgame




By Mary Ann LL. Reyes |
1 day ago 


Just recently, National Inter-Agency Task Force chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez announced that government is preparing what it calls an endgame plan in preparation for the transition from a pandemic to...








Business
fbtw













Philippines carriers get boost from Airbus







Philippines carriers get boost from Airbus



By Richmond Mercurio |
1 day ago 


European aircraft maker Airbus is poised to support the Philippines’ two biggest airlines, having been selected by Philippine...








Business
fbtw













Firms, gov&rsquo;t out to prevent a repeat of 2019 water crisis as another shortage looms







Firms, gov’t out to prevent a repeat of 2019 water crisis as another shortage looms



By Ramon Royandoyan |
1 day ago 


Metro Manila could be heading to another water supply shortage as the dry season approaches.








Business
fbtw










Latest









DHL lends support to Philippine cooperatives







DHL lends support to Philippine cooperatives



By Richmond Mercurio |
1 hour ago 


International express service provider DHL Express is teaming up with the Cooperative Development Authority to support the...








Business
fbtw













iPhone, Samsung faster on Smart network &ndash; Ookla




 Exclusive  






iPhone, Samsung faster on Smart network – Ookla



By Richmond Mercurio |
1 hour ago 


iPhones and Samsung devices are seen performing the fastest when connected to the Smart network, a report from mobile and...








Business
fbtw













Balance of payments reverts to deficit in January







Balance of payments reverts to deficit in January



 By Lawrence Agcaoili |
1 hour ago 


The country’s balance of payments position recorded a deficit of $102 million in January, ending three straight months...








Business
fbtw













BSP closes problematic rural bank, 2nd this year







BSP closes problematic rural bank, 2nd this year



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
1 hour ago 


The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has ordered the closure of another rural bank as it continues to weed the industry of weak...








Business
fbtw













IC clamps down on erring agents







IC clamps down on erring agents



By Elijah Felice Rosales |
1 hour ago 


The Insurance Commission is clamping down on erring executives and employees of insurance companies, mutual benefit associations,...








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 














 























Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with