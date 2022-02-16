

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
PSEi rallies as Russia-Ukraine tensions ease
 


Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
February 16, 2022 | 3:17pm





 
PSEi rallies as Russia-Ukraine tensions ease
This undated file photo shows the trading floor of the Philippine Stock Exchange.
PSE / Released
 


MANILA, Philippines — Local shares rebounded on Wednesday as Moscow’s decision to pull back its troops in Ukraine’s borders soothes investor fears of a looming Russian invasion.


The Philippine Stock Exchange index soared 1.96% to close trading at 7,452.82. The broader All Shares index likewise leapt 1.82% while all the sub-indices finished in the green, led by shares in the property index which gained 3.99%.


For Luis Limlingan, head of sales at local brokerage Regina Capital, this was propelled by the hopes that tension would finally ease between the two countries.


"Philippine shares broke from the slump after Russia appeared to be backing away from an immediate invasion of Ukraine, cooling geopolitical tensions that have knocked the stock market down the previous days," Limlingan said in a Viber message.


Aniceto Pangan, a trader, said Wednesday’s rally was also likely due to investors picking up badly beaten names during the previous day’s slump. Rastine Mercado, research head of China Bank Securities Corp, agreed.


"This helped spur buying appetite among investors despite persisting levels of volatility," Mercado said in a text message.


Regional equity markets were upbeat following the easing tensions as well. In early exchanges today, Tokyo piled on more than 2%, while Hong Kong, Seoul, Wellington, and Taipei jumped more than 1% each. Shanghai, Sydney and Jakarta were also up, though Singapore inched down.


At home, foreign investors bought P893.4 million more shares than they sold in the stock market. A total of 1.16 billion local shares, valued at P9.53 billion, switched hands on Wednesday. — with AFP


 










 









PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
RUSSIA
UKRAINE

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Bankrupt




By Boo Chanco |
16 hours ago 


Can a country’s president bankrupt its Central Bank? Ferdinand Marcos did that in 1983, and today, generations of taxpayers not yet born during Marcos’s time are still paying for those bad loans the Marcos...








Business
fbtw













Who’s afraid of Marcos Jr.?




By Iris Gonzales |
16 hours ago 


“The secret of great fortunes without apparent cause is a crime forgotten, for it was properly done.”








Business
fbtw













SPNEC to raise P10B via rights offer to fund massive solar projects







SPNEC to raise P10B via rights offer to fund massive solar projects



By Ramon Royandoyan |
1 day ago 


Solar Philippines Nueva Ecija Corp. will raise P10 billion by selling more shares a few months after going pub...








Business
fbtw













AG&P 'on track' in opening Batangas LNG import facility by July







AG&P 'on track' in opening Batangas LNG import facility by July



By Angelica Y. Yang |
1 day ago 


Atlantic, Gulf and Pacific Co. (AG&P) is on track in opening its liquified natural gas (LNG) import and regasification facility...








Business
fbtw













BSP relaxes rules on confirmation of bank directors, officers







BSP relaxes rules on confirmation of bank directors, officers



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
16 hours ago 


The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has relaxed the rules on the confirmation of the appointment of directors, trustees and officers...








Business
fbtw










Latest









Wheat and corn prices ride the Ukrainian rollercoaster







Wheat and corn prices ride the Ukrainian rollercoaster



1 hour ago 


Usually much less volatile than stocks or oil, agricultural commodities are now often subject to spectacular spikes and ...








Business
fbtw













SEC approves Bank of Commerce IPO, San Miguel bond offer







SEC approves Bank of Commerce IPO, San Miguel bond offer



By Ramon Royandoyan |
4 hours ago 


Conglomerate San Miguel Corp. and its affiliate bank, Bank of Commerce, have received the approval of corporate regulators...








Business
fbtw













Online privacy and profit clash with fortunes at stake


 




Online privacy and profit clash with fortunes at stake



7 hours ago 


At the heart of the issue is how much internet companies should know about people's online lives, a flow of data that is key...








Business
fbtw













Citicore Energy REIT provides refund procedure to investors affected by oversubscribed PSE EASy tranche







Citicore Energy REIT provides refund procedure to investors affected by oversubscribed PSE EASy tranche



 8 hours ago 


This is only the second IPO to require mass refunds to be issued as a result of the PSE EASy tranche becoming oversubscribed....








Business
fbtw













RASLAG Corp plans P700m IPO to fund solar expansion







RASLAG Corp plans P700m IPO to fund solar expansion



8 hours ago 


ASLAG might not be a “giga” player in this solar game, but there’s absolutely nothing wrong with being a...








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with