

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
Back to work, back to the ecozone!
 


TOP OF MIND - John Paul G. Penales - The Philippine Star
February 15, 2022 | 12:00am





 


Agility has been key in surviving this pandemic. This characteristic is not only seen in individuals as we all strive to stay safe, but we have also seen businesses take on a lesson or two on staying afloat despite the lockdowns, travel restrictions, and quarantines. The rise of work from home (WFH) arrangements may be attributable to the business sector’s search for sustainability and profitability given limitations due to the COVID-19 situation. Indeed, WFH, when done right, can be effective to keep business operations running while ensuring employee safety.


While the PEZA law requires that registered activities of PEZA registered business enterprises (RBEs) should be performed within the Ecozone, RBEs in the Information Technology - Business Process Management (IT–BPM) industry are able to enjoy the benefit of WFH during the pandemic through the issuance of PEZA Memorandum Circular (MC) 2020-11. Under this MC and related PEZA issuances, said RBEs can avail of WFH until Sept. 12, 2021, but subject to an allowed 90 percent WFH threshold based on total annual revenue.


Last Aug. 2, 2021, the Fiscal Incentives Review Board (FIRB) issued FIRB Resolution No. 19-2021 allowing PEZA IT enterprises to continue implementing the WFH arrangement for its employees, subject to 90 percent WFH threshold based, this time, on total workforce. The said issuance provides that the number of employees under WFH arrangement shall not exceed 90 percent of the total workforce of the RBE, which will then be reduced to 75 percent beginning January 01, 2022. However, since the state of calamity due to COVID-19 was extended until Sept. 12, 2022 through Presidential Proclamation No. 1218, the ceiling shall be maintained at 90 percent until 31 March 2022.


PEZA appealed to essentially reinstate the basis of the threshold of the WFH arrangement to total revenue instead of the total workforce and impose the penalty, in case of breach of the 90 percent threshold, only to the revenue attributable to the excess over the said threshold.


Issuance of FIRB Resolution 23-2021


Last Oct. 15, 2021, the FIRB issued FIRB Resolution 23-2021 denying PEZA’s appeal. The said resolution states that the 90 percent threshold based on the total workforce of the RBEs shall remain in force, in line with the government’s economic strategy to gradually and safely open the economy. The term “total workforce” means the total employees that are directly or indirectly engaged in the registered project or activity of the RBE, but excludes third party contractors rendering janitorial or security services and other similar services. The FIRB resolution further states that non-compliance with the conditions under FIRB Resolution 19-21 shall be meted with suspension of the income tax incentive applied on the revenue corresponding to the month/s of non-compliance.


Areas for clarification


While FIRB’s decision on the matter is clear, i.e. the 90 percent WFH threshold shall be based on total workforce and the penalty for non-compliance is suspension of the income tax incentives, it would be best if there will be more guidance on (i) how the regulators intend to operationalize the shift from 90 percent WFH based on revenue until  Sept. 12, 2021 to 90 percent WFH based on total workforce from Sept. 13, 2021, (ii) how the penalty provision of FIRB Resolution 23-2021 will be applied in taxable year 2021 and reflected in the tax return considering that the said resolution became effective on 13 September 2021; and (iii) the interpretation of the “revenue corresponding to the month/s of non-compliance” for purposes of computing the possible penalty in case of breach of the 90 percent WFH threshold.


At the close of the past year, tax return filings and other compliance requirements are also just around the corner. While FIRB’s efforts to further extend WFH is indeed praiseworthy, additional guidance from PEZA and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) on how to arrive at proper taxes due considering the updated WFH rules will assist affected IT-BPM RBEs plan and prepare for their tax return filing obligations.


John Paul G. Penales is a supervisor from the tax group of KPMG R.G. Manabat & Co. (RGM&Co.), the Philippine member firm of KPMG International. The firm has been recognized in 2021 as a Tier 1 in Transfer Pricing Practice and in General Corporate Tax Practice by the International Tax Review.


This article is for general information purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice to a specific issue or entity. The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the author and do not necessarily represent KPMG International or KPMG RGM&Co.


 


 


For questions and inquiries, feel free to send a message through social media or [email protected].


 










 









PEZA
WFH

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Philippine economy to worsen under Marcos &ndash; think tank







Philippine economy to worsen under Marcos – think tank



By Louise Maureen Simeon |
1 day ago 


The Philippine economy may not be able to recover from the pandemic and may likely suffer further setbacks if the dictator’s...








Business
fbtw













BSP woos Japanese investors




 


BSP woos Japanese investors



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
7 days ago 


The Philippines remains an attractive investment destination on the back of the country’s strong rebound from the pandemic-induced...








Business
fbtw













AG&P 'on track' in opening Batangas LNG import facility by July







AG&P 'on track' in opening Batangas LNG import facility by July



By Angelica Y. Yang |
6 hours ago 


Atlantic, Gulf and Pacific Co. (AG&P) is on track in opening its liquified natural gas (LNG) import and regasification facility...








Business
fbtw













PSEi defies regional slump, thanks to bargain hunting







PSEi defies regional slump, thanks to bargain hunting



By Ramon Royandoyan |
9 hours ago 


Bargain hunters sent local shares up on Monday.








Business
fbtw













Crony capitalism




By Boo Chanco |
1 day ago 


Competitive investment incentives and even the passage of the Amended Public Service Act that liberalizes foreign ownership in some industries may not be enough to attract more foreign investments into the coun...








Business
fbtw









 
Latest









BSP assurance, looser curbs pump up PSEi







BSP assurance, looser curbs pump up PSEi



By Richmond Mercurio |
41 minutes ago 


Stocks bounced back yesterday, bucking the downtrend in Asia, as an expected loosening of COVID restrictions and a likely...








Business
fbtw













Government urged to recall sugar imports approval







Government urged to recall sugar imports approval



By Catherine Talavera |
41 minutes ago 


A former Sugar Regulatory Administration board member, as well as sugar planters, are urging the government to recall the...








Business
fbtw













Globe tops perception survey among Philippine mobile networks







Globe tops perception survey among Philippine mobile networks



By Richmond Mercurio |
41 minutes ago 


Globe Telecom Inc. has topped a perception survey among mobile networks in the country conducted by an international market...








Business
fbtw













Government collects P367 billion from fuel marking program







Government collects P367 billion from fuel marking program



By Elijah Felice Rosales |
41 minutes ago 


The government has generated more than P367 billion in taxes by marking petroleum products, strengthening efforts to collect...








Business
fbtw













T-bill rates rise across the board







T-bill rates rise across the board



By Elijah Felice Rosales |
41 minutes ago 


Yields for short-dated Treasury bills went up across all tenors as investors factored in risks posed by geopolitical and monetary...





 


Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with