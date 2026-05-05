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Business

Manulife Philippines names new COO

Aubrey Rose Inosante - The Philippine Star
September 17, 2026 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Manulife Philippines has named Erica Jurilla Santos as its new chief operations officer and member of the insurer’s executive committee.

Santos will lead Manulife’s operations strategy, with a focus on strengthening service excellence, operational performance, digital adoption and customer-focused innovation, the insurance firm announced in a statement.

“Erica is a highly experienced operations leader with a strong track record in transformation, operational resilience, process efficiency and talent development,” Manulife Philippines president and CEO Rahul Hora said.

“Her deep understanding of service delivery and customer experience will help us further strengthen our operations, improve how we serve customers and distribution partners and support our growth ambitions in the Philippines,” he said.

Santos has more than two decades of experience in insurance, contact center and back-office operations.

Her expertise includes service delivery, workforce strategy, financial governance, vendor management, customer experience and operational transformation.

She joined Manulife Business Processing Services in 2022. Most recently, the official led a 600-full-time-equivalent organization supporting Manulife’s US insurance business across new business, policy administration and life and health claims.

“I’m honored to take on this role and to work with the talented teams across Manulife Philippines,” Santos said.

ERICA
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